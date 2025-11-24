WATCH: The charm of VW’s manual T-Cross

Zippy and fun, this manual T-Cross proves the basics still work - and that petrol power isn’t dead yet.

There’s beauty in simplicity. In a world where cars are becoming rolling computers with touchscreens, voice commands and endless drive modes, there’s something refreshing about climbing into a car that feels like… a car.

A manual gearbox, a petrol tank that stretches a week’s worth of city driving and just enough boot space for life’s essentials.

The 1.0 TSI manual is exactly that: a compact SUV that strips things down to what matters most, without losing the style and zippiness that Jozi drivers crave.

A manual Volkswagen T-Cross. Picture: Shaun Holland

And in the striking Clear Blue Metallic shade, it’s not just a car, it’s a conversation starter. Everyone comments on the colour, but what makes it worth driving goes deeper than paint. From Joburg to Pretoria and back, you’re saving rands.

It’s a car that fits into your life. It sits at that sweet spot between hatchback agility and SUV practicality. For those who spend most of their week zipping across Joburg traffic, it’s compact enough to squeeze into tricky parking spots and nimble enough to dart through congestion.

But it also has the higher seating position and versatile boot space of an SUV, perfect for weekends away and grocery runs.

The manual gearbox is what really gives it its personality. With five gears at your fingertips, there’s an undeniable joy in feeling in control of your drive.

Each shift is crisp and intuitive, making the car easy for both new drivers and those who miss the mechanical connection lost in many modern automatics.

Engine and performance

Under the bonnet sits a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 70kW of power and 175Nm of torque.

That may not sound like headline numbers, but paired with the lightweight body and manual transmission, it delivers more than enough punch for daily life.

Fuel efficiency is another big win. With consumption figures of around 5.4-5.9l/100km, you can realistically expect a full tank to last you an entire week in Joburg, a comforting thought when petrol prices keep creeping up.

Safety and tech essentials

While the manual keeps things simple under the hood, it doesn’t compromise on safety or connectivity.

Standard features include ABS, ESC and Isofix anchors for child seats, making it a solid choice for small families.

The digital infotainment system brings Bluetooth and USB connectivity, letting you stream music, take calls and navigate seamlessly. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.

But be aware that the charger isn’t wireless, a C-type cable is needed.

The car also comes with a 3-year/120 000km warranty and a 3-year/45 000km service plan, providing peace of mind for those who want no hidden surprises.

Why manual still matters

For some, driving a manual may sound like a step backwards in an era dominated by automatics and hybrids and let’s not forget the electric movement. But that’s exactly where the beauty lies.

The manual gear shifter on the Volkswagen T-Cross. Picture: Shaun Holland

A manual car forces you to pay attention. Each gear shift is a reminder that you’re not just a passenger behind a wheel, but an active participant in the rhythm of the road.

This connection makes the daily grind a little more enjoyable. Whether it’s darting between taxis, gliding along the M1, or coasting through leafy suburbs, manual feels agile, light on its feet and undeniably fun.

More than just the colour

Yes, the Clear Blue Metallic finish will turn heads at the robots, but this vehicle is more than a pretty face. It’s a car that reminds us why basics still work: efficient, reliable and just enough SUV practicality to make life easier.

It isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s bringing back the charm of manual driving, offering a petrol tank that goes the distance, and wrapping it all in a sleek, modern package.

Sometimes, less really is more…

