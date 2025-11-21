WATCH: Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line hits the mark

Don’t be misled by the 1.4 engine, the Golf 8.5 TSI with the R-line kit has won me over with it's looks and consumption.

Spoiler alert: this article is written by an avid Volkswagen fan.

However, I’ve always been more fond of the older VWs than some of the newer ones. From the Golf 4 onwards, Volkswagen made significant changes to embrace modern technology and new engines.

While some models – like the Golf 5 R32 and the Golf 7.5 R – had the perfect formula, others missed the mark completely. (I’m looking at you, Golf 6 GTI.)

Golf 8.5 TSI: It’s not all about performance

The Volkswagen Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line. Pictures: Shaun Holland

While I love speed and performance, it isn’t always practical to drive a high-powered turbo car daily – the fuel consumption can be outrageous.

I look for that sweet spot between performance and practicality – a car that looks sporty but remains frugal on fuel.

That’s why, when I got behind the wheel of the new Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line, I was absolutely blown away.

This particular model came with the R-Line package, giving it the aggressive styling of the Golf 8.5 R.

The Volkswagen Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line badge. Pictures: Shaun Holland

Under the hood, however, is a 1.4-litre TSI engine – the perfect balance between sporty punch and budget-friendly efficiency.

I took the car on a recent trip to Polokwane and managed to get consumption down to 5.7l/100 km. And no, that wasn’t the result of careful driving. I definitely wasn’t holding back.

Don’t be fooled by the 1.4 badge

Don’t be misled by the “just a 1.4” badge either. This turbocharged engine delivers a surprising punch, easily propelling you past larger and more powerful cars on the highway.

Compared to the Golf 8 GTI I tested a few years ago, this 1.4 TSI left a lasting impression – enough that I genuinely want to buy one. It’s a car I can picture myself driving every day.

The Volkswagen Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line rear. Pictures: Shaun Holland

Not because I’m a VW fan, but because it feels exceptionally well built and refined. It’s as if Volkswagen listened to feedback about the Golf 8’s shortcomings and delivered with the 8.5.

The infotainment system, while familiar to other VW setups, worked seamlessly with Android Auto, providing smooth onboard navigation and entertainment.

The minimalist dashboard is intuitive and the touch controls feel more precise and responsive than before.

The centre console retains the compact, button-style gear selector – a space-saving design that makes the cabin feel larger and less cluttered.

I also appreciate that the console isn’t oversized, unlike in many new cars, which often sacrifice comfort for bulk.

Inside, the R-Line body kit continues to impress with sporty wingback seats that give the cabin a premium feel.

The 8.5’s five-spoke rims add a unique touch – their plastic inserts can be removed in seconds to give the wheels an entirely different look.

The Volkswagen Golf 8.5 TSI R-Line five spoke rim. Pictures: Shaun Holland

I’m not sure why VW went this route, but it’s a clever and fun design feature.

On the road, the Golf 8.5 feels solid and composed, as you’d expect from Volkswagen. Most notably, the suspension is a huge improvement over the Golf 8’s setup, which often felt harsh and unrefined.

This time, VW got it right.

I don’t say this often, but Volkswagen, please – take my money.

The Golf 8.5 TSI with the R-Line kit will cost you R660 000 with a 3-year/ 120 000km warranty with the option to extend it to 5 years.

