MasterDrive: Repair the chip before cracking-up

Depending on the road surface or the vehicle ahead, the unfortunate reality is that at some point, both driver and passenger will have to survey the road ahead through a cracked or broken windscreen.

An aspect of motoring likely to get worse as road conditions in South Africa continue to deteriorate, the subject of a chipped or cracked screen, in some cases, attracts little attention as the notion of it happening has become such that little attempt gets made to eventually repair it.

No matter the size, fix it

In effect, the crack is left to worsen as a result of prevailing weather conditions, which in turn will leave motorists with a bigger than forecasted bill once it eventually shatters.

According to the CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, the quickest and best solution to deal with a cracked or chipped screen, is to have it repaired immediately before it becomes a bigger than already is safety hazard.

“At the most basic level, cracks and chips can impede vision. It can reduce visibility and make it difficult to clearly see oncoming traffic and obstacles,” Herbert says.

“Even small chips or scratches can create glare from sunlight or create a halo affect from oncoming vehicles. If your windscreen is hit by a flying object, it can also shatter once you are driving causing injury to yourself and other occupants.”

Not just about the screen

Of even greater concern Herbert says, is that a vehicle’s windscreen contributes to its structural integrity, which becomes weaker over time not only around the window frame, but also the roof.

“A windscreen provides 34% of a vehicle’s torsional stiffness and dissipates the force in a crash. In an accident, the roof of the vehicle can cave in up to 30% more if you have an improperly installed windscreen or one that is damaged,” Herbert says.

“As vehicles become lighter for various reasons, it also increases the importance of having an undamaged and correctly installed windscreen. They also play a role in reducing the possibility of passengers being ejected from a vehicle in a crash. It plays a role in ensuring airbags deployed correctly in a crash as well.”

Let the professionals handle it

Besides having the screen repaired as quickly as possible, Herbert advises motorists should have the process carried out at an accredited fitment centre instead of having it fitted by a backyard operation.

“Correct installation is essential for the windscreen to have the required structural strength and, consequently, protection should the worst happen. This is not one place that shortcuts can be taken. If you are driving with a damaged windscreen today, make sure it’s fixed by tomorrow,” he says.

