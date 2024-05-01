Stellies blunt Arrows to make Sundowns wait for Premiership crown

Sundowns will still win the title if they beat Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Stellenbosch’s Iqraam Rayners (right) scored his 14th league goal of the season in a 3-0 win. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC kept a firm grip on second place in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening, beating Golden Arrows 3-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The victory answered Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory at Cape Town City earlier in the day, Steve Barker’s side maintaining a three point lead over the Buccaneers, with four games left to play in the race for a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Stellies also held up Mamelodi Sundowns’ title celebrations, though Rulani Mokwena’s men will still be crowned champions if they win at Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday evening.

The home side took the lead against Arrows inside the first minute, with Devin Titus adjusting his body well to head Ivorian Anicet Oura’s cross past Ismael Watenga.

Stellenbosch completely dominated the first half and could have added to their tally, Andre De Jong slotting into the net, only for Iqraam Rayners to be ruled offside in the build up.

Rayners, fresh from scoring all five goals in a 5-0 win at home to Polokwane City on Saturday, also dragged one good chance wide, as Arrows barely mustered a threat to Sage Stephens’ goal.

Steve Komphela’s side were better after the break, and substitute Olwethu Ncube’s fierce shot drew a brilliant save from Stephens.

Killer blows

Stellies, however, killed the game off with two goals in as many minutes. In the 69th minute a quick counter saw a sublime pass from Jayden Adams release Oura, and he calmly beat Watenga.

Rayners then gathered possession inside the box after a fine Stellies move and hammered his 14th league goal of the season into the net, moving him one clear of Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa, who earlier in the day scored a brace at Cape Town City.

Stellenbosch will now focus on their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, before picking up their league campaign against with a game at home to AmaZulu on May 8.