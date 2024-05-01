Riveiro says he is a ‘lucky coach’ after Pirates victory over City

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace as the Buccaneers mesmerized the Citizens in front of a packed Cape Town Stadium.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he is “lucky coach’ because of the quality of players he has at his disposal at the Buccaneers.

The Spaniard said this after Pirates made it five wins in five games in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership match on Wednesday.



Pirates Jose Riveiro made six changes to the squad that beat Royal AM 4-0 in the previous game. But the Buccaneers still dominated the match against the Citizens.

“I’m a lucky coach because wherever I look I see quality players and most of them are always ready to play. They are in good shape, so it’s difficult for me to choose the right ones for each and every game,” said Riveiro after the game.

“Right now we’re involved in a series of five games in a row, in a space of less than two weeks, so it’s important to have everyone ready to contribute.

“Today is a typical example of that. We had six new players from the previous game. We had people coming from the bench helping the team even if it’s only for five minutes and that’s the way.”

Riveiro added that it was important to try and achieve their goal of finishing second in the DStv Premiership standings this season so as to thank their loyal supporters who have supported them through thick and thin.

“We’re doing our best, it’s our obligation to give our all. The fans are supporting us wherever we go. They’re excited with the team right now. I think we’re playing good football and scoring goals and that’s the important thing in the end,” commented Riveiro.



Pirates will next face Chippa United in back-to-back matches. They’ll play the Chilli Boys in a Nedbank Cup semi final clash away in Gqeberha on Saturday and then host Chippa in Orlando in a league match next Wednesday.