MasterDrive: Defensive driving key to being a better driver

Motoring Reporter

Defensive driving, commonly described today as an advanced driving course when referred to the programme provided manufactures, is something that warrants inclusion as it teaches better and ultimately safer driving habits.

This the view of MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert, who remarked that South Africans are often asked to deal with more than just a few challenges on the country’s roads.

ALSO READ: MasterDrive: Steer clear of ‘inventive’ fuel-saving hacks

According to Herbert, defensive driving techniques help prepare motorists to be more diligent and responsible as “no one wants to send their loved ones onto the roads with only their K53 driving test as preparation”.

As such, adopting a defensive style of driving helps drivers with the following:

Anticipate

“The main tenets of driver training are based on this principle. Following distances of between three and six seconds provide space to respond to obstacles,” Herbert says.

“Looking 12 seconds ahead rather than just at the vehicle directly ahead provides adequate time to safely respond to dangerous situations. Learning to anticipate the conditions and timing of traffic lights or four-way stops also assists in reducing fuel consumption.”

No more risk taking

The second, and also the most important trait, is a decrease in risk as a result of so-called “bad habits” behind the wheel being either reduced or removed completely.

“One of such habit is driving while distracted. Through practical demonstrations, drivers can see first-hand how far they can travel when engaging in driving while distracted and how long cognitive impairment lasts following a distraction,” Herbert continues.

“It also shows the importance of remaining calm on the road and not driving recklessly. Whether it is load shedding traffic, actions of another driver, bad planning, responding negatively to the behaviour of other drivers that frustrates you, reckless driving is unlikely to get you there faster. Defensive driving instructs drivers how to handle challenges safely.”

Make the right decision

According to Herbert, the final aspect of defensive driving that makes one a better motorist, is the ability to make decisions with the least amount of risk taking.

“The first two steps allow drivers to identify threats quickly and keep attention focused on the task at hand. Yet, once a threat is identified, a driver also needs to know how to respond to that threat,” he says.

“An invaluable skill is knowing the best way to handle challenges such as potholes, reckless or inebriated drivers, what to do when encountering lawbreakers such as those speeding, skipping robots or reckless drivers during load shedding.”

For for information on MasterDrive, visit masterdrive.co.za.