Report claims Ford Falcon could soon soar again but…

Ford’s increasing interest in reviving more of its past monikers for future models has now included the Falcon according to a new report from the United States.

Back from the dead…

While associated, in the United States, with the original Mustang that used the same platform from 1964 to 1970, the moniker is remembered more fondly in Australia where it lasted from 1960 to 2016 as the Blue Oval’s family sedan rival for General Motors’ Holden Torana and later, the Commodore.

Like its archetypical nemesis though, the Falcon’s end of production after 56 years and 4 356 628 units seven years ago not only signalled the end for Australian, but also brought an end to a long standing rivalry on and off-track, the latter as a result of the Bathurst 1 000 held annually at the Mount Panorama racetrack since 1960.

…or not?

According to the latest claims by the FordAuthority online forum, a trademark submission has been uncovered in Mexico for usage of the Falcon name, although it remains unknown as to whether it will be used outright.

Submitted on the 12th of May under the description “the international classification of goods and services for the purposes of the registration of marks and/or list of goods and/or services classified according thereto”, the application has been viewed as securing the name for an incoming model, or Dearborn simply registering the name without actually using it so as to prevent other marques from doing so.

Ford EV by Volkswagen

In a related claim, Australia’s drive.com.au speculates the Falcon could potentially return as one of the Blue Oval’s future electric vehicles underpinned by Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Explorer EV emerged as one of the first electric Blue Oval models to ride on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Image: Ford

Part of a joint venture signed between Dearborn and Wolfsburg in 2019, the partnership has so far spawned the Explorer EV spun-off the ID.4, and the E-Transit Courier van.

Iconic names with new suites

In March, it was reported that the Capri would be making a comeback in 2024, not as a two-door coupe, but rather a coupe-styled crossover that will take aim at former rival Opel’s Manta the Blitz’s parent company, Stellantis, will also bring back as an EV crossover in 2025.

Despite Ford not announcing the Capri outright, reports from the UK have stated it will ride on the MEB platform, have a range of 500km, reach 0-60mph (96km/h) in six seconds and produce the same 221kW as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

Capri will a rumoured comeback as a crossover EV in 2024. Image: favcars.com.

Besides the Capri, the Cortina and Sierra names are also known to be under scrutiny for a possible rival, though at present, it remains unknown in which capacity should approval be given.

Shown in iconic RS Cosworth guise, the Sierra has also emerged as a nameplate that could be revived in the future for a EV. Image: favcars.com.

Most recently, the brand breathed new life in the Bronco, Puma and the Escort nameplates, although in the case of the latter, exclusively in China for a sedan based on the second generation Focus.

For now, it remains to be seen how the Falcon will fit into the brand’s portfolio, or, as mentioned, if it will make a return at all.

