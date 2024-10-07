Roets pips Zeelie to King of the Hill bragging rights at Zwartkops

Only three thousandths of a second could separate leading two in Top of the Hill Challenge.

Long-time saloon car and hillclimb expert Reghard Roets took the BB Motorsport Nissan GT-R R35 to the narrowest of overall victories in Saturday’s 2000 Metre Top of the Hill run at Zwartkops. Picture: Seamus Donoghue

Hillclimb competition paid the Zwartkops circuit near Pretoria a successful visit on Saturday, with the 2000 Metre Top of the Hill Challenge event producing ultra-close competition, brilliant driving performances and happy spectators.

Tackling the Zwartkops circuit anti-clockwise is by no means easy and experts predicted the event would be dominated by seasoned hillclimb specialists. And so it proved.

Roets rules the roost

Long-time saloon car expert Reghard Roets emerged as the overall King of the Hill, blitzing the BB Motorsport team’s Nissan GT-R R35 around the 2000-metre track in 53.257 seconds. It was the closest victory of Roets’ career – the second place went to Pieter Zeelie, who took his Zeelie Auditors Toyota MR2 Turbo to second place overall with a time of 53.260 seconds.

The two also grabbed the top two places in the Modified Saloon Car category, followed in the overall and class placings by Charl Joubert, who set a time of 54.323 seconds with his A1 Bakkie Spares Lotus Elise.

It does not get closer. The second place went to Pieter Zeelie, who took his Zeelie Auditors Toyota MR2 Turbo to second place overall, three thousandths of a second slower than the winner at Zwartkops. Picture: Seamus Donoghue

Fourth place belonged to Steve Clark, with a time of 54.520 in his Backdraft Racing Cobra Roadster Chevrolet. Aldo Scribante chased him to the flag in his Scuderia Scribante Audi S4 which took fifth place overall and in the Modified Saloon discipline with a time of 55.204 seconds.

Historics old, but not cold

Ian Schofield took the Historic Car category in his 1977 Investchem March 77B, with his time of 57.072 seconds good enough for the sixth place overall.

Ian Schofield took the Historic Car category in his 1977 Investchem March 77B at Zwartkops. Picture: Seamus Donoghue

Brilliant driving saw Jonathan Mogotsi take the works VW Genuine Parts Polo GTi to seventh place overall, slotting in a time of 57.076 seconds.

Schofield was followed in the category by Mark du Toit (1995 Trans Africa Racing Opel Astra V8), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive 1965 Ford Cobra) and James Temple (1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe).

Electric Volvo surprises at Zwartkops

Vic Campher took the Road Car Shootout in his Porsche GT3RS, leading home Courtney Nichol (Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG), Jared Rossouw (VW Golf 6R) and Muhammed Hoossain (AMG Experience Mercedes-Benz C63 SE). Campher surprised many by taking fifth place in the Road Car category with his Tom Campher all-electric Volvo EX30 SUV.

JM Gerber took his KTM-powered Van Diemen Formula M to the Open-Wheeler class victory, followed by Renzo Ribiero (Metal Used Spares VW GTi Swift) and Josef Kotze (Top Products Birkin S3).

JM Gerber took his KTM-powered Van Diemen Formula M to the Open-Wheeler class victory at Zwartkops. Picture: Seamus Donoghue

Judd Bertholdt won the VW Cup Shootout, leading home the VW Polo GTs of Dhivyen Naidoo and Uzair Khan.