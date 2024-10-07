IN PICTURES: Red Bull transforms Sandton into roaring motorsport arena

The streets of Sandton were brought to life on Sunday as 25 000 motorsport fans gathered to witness the exhilarating Red Bull Showrun.
The iconic Katherine Street in Sandton transformed into a roaring motorsport arena, with the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7.
The Red Bull Formula 1 car was driven by British legend David Coulthard.
This unforgettable event marked the return of a Formula 1 car to Johannesburg after many years.
Aside from Coulthard’s breathtaking performance, the Showrun featured an array of spectacular local and international side acts that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the day.
Local spinners Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane, Dylan “Vaaitjie” Brough, Sunesh Pursad and Kayla Oliphant wowed the crowds with their tyre-burning antics.
Lithuanian motorbike stunt rider Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža also took to the streets.
