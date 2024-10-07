IN PICTURES: Red Bull transforms Sandton into roaring motorsport arena

A gallery of images from the Red Bull Showrun, where RB7, the championship winning Formula 1 car, was piloted by racing legend David Coulthard in Sandton.

David Coulthard seen during Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on 6 October, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

The streets of Sandton were brought to life on Sunday as 25 000 motorsport fans gathered to witness the exhilarating Red Bull Showrun.

The iconic Katherine Street in Sandton transformed into a roaring motorsport arena, with the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7.

David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Aras Gibieza performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard seen at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Aras Gibieza performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard seen during the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam, Elias Hountondji and Aras Gibieza perform at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Kayla performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji seen at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji and Aras Gibieza performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam and David Coulthard seen at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Aras Gibieza seen at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard seen during Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Venue during Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji, Aras Gibieza and Sam Sam are seen during Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard seen during the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool David Coulthard seen during the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Aras Gibieza performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Aras Gibieza performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Elias Hountondji performs at Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool Sam Sam performs at Red Bull Showrun in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 6, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Formula 1 car was driven by British legend David Coulthard.

This unforgettable event marked the return of a Formula 1 car to Johannesburg after many years.

Aside from Coulthard’s breathtaking performance, the Showrun featured an array of spectacular local and international side acts that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the day.

Local spinners Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane, Dylan “Vaaitjie” Brough, Sunesh Pursad and Kayla Oliphant wowed the crowds with their tyre-burning antics.

Lithuanian motorbike stunt rider Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža also took to the streets.

ALSO WATCH: Nissan Navara out to reel in Hilux, Ranger and D-Max