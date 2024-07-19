24 hours in photographs, 19 July 2024
Riders race their horses at dawn to avoid the summer heat, during an event close to the village of Karhuk, which is known for its purebred Arabian horses, in al-Jawadiyah district (Jal Aga), near the Syria-Turkey border on July 19, 2024. More than 100 horsemen from the region participated in the race, which consists of ten rounds or less according to the ages of the Arabian horses, with the winner and runners up receiving money and a trophy. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, British singer Raye performing during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival, a send-off ceremony for security forces at a police camp in Quezon City and the Flower, Art and Love Festival at Pakruojis Manor, Lithuania.
Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump (C) and his family stand on stage at the end of the fourth day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held from 15 to 18 July, in which delegates of the United States’ Republican Party select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Wisconsin delegates wear cheese head hats on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held 15 to 18 July 2024 in which delegates of the United States’ Republican Party select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A woman lies in balloons on the floor at the end of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 19 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held from 15 to 18 July, in which delegates of the United States’ Republican Party select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
British singer Raye performs during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 18 July 2024. The 58th edition of the annual music festival runs from 05 to 20 July 2024 and promises ‘concerts, DJ sets, pool parties, screenings, workshops, jam sessions’ and over 500 free activities for visitors, according to the festival’s website. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
US singer Cecile Mclorin Salvant perfoms on stage as part of Vitoria-Gasteiz Jazz Festival, in Vitoria, northern Spain, 18 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ HIERRO
Supporters of Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro, take part in a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, 18 July 2024. Venezuela is scheduled to hold presidential elections on 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
A Philippine police officer looks on during a send-off ceremony for security forces at a police camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 July 2024. At least 23,000 security forces comprised of police, military, coast guard, firefighters, emergency responders and traffic control units will be deployed for the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., scheduled for 22 July, as he will deliver a report on the country’s social, economic and political status. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A woman poses at a flower sculpture at the Flower, Art and Love Festival at Pakruojis Manor, in Pakruojis, Lithuania, 18 July 2024. Inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ this festival is Europe’s largest celebration combining summer flowers, historic architecture, visual and performing arts. The 15-hectare site features a park filled with gigantic sculptures created by renowned Lithuanian artists such as Martynas Gaubas, Donatas Mockus, and Andrius Petkus. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
A woman carrying a baby walks past shattered glass in the aftermath of an explosion that took place in Tel Aviv on July 19, 2024. Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels on July 19, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, where police said one person was found dead. The rebels fired a “new drone called ‘Yafa’, which is capable of bypassing the enemy’s interception systems,” Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on social media. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)
firefighting seaplane drops water during a wildfire at Trilofos, near Thessaloniki, Greece, 18 July 2024. A fire that broke out earlier in low vegetation between Trilofos and Plagiario, Thessaloniki, is ongoing. Forty-four firefighters with two groups on foot and 12 fire brigade vehicles are operating to extinguish it. Two of the vehicles and eight firefighters are from Bulgaria, as part of the European Firefighters extension pact. Two firefighting planes and a helicopter are also assisting. Picture: EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
This aerial photograph taken on July 18, 2024 outside Brest, northwestern France, shows people on a cliff watching old vessels sail as they attend the grand parade during the 8th Brest Maritime Festival. (Photo by Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP)
A BMX rider enjoys the empty bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower, decorated with the Olympic rings for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 19 July 2024. The Ukrainian president will address an extraordinary meeting of Britain’s new cabinet on 19 July, according to the Downing Street press office. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Smoke rises from the burning vehicles after protesters set them on fire near the Disaster Management Directorate office, during the ongoing anti-quota protest in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. Bangladeshi students set fire to the country’s state broadcaster on July 18, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on the network seeking to calm escalating clashes that have killed at least 32 people. (Photo by AFP)
Passengers look at screens informing on the flight situation at the Zurich Airport in Kloten, Switzerland, 19 July 2024. Due to a major worldwide IT outage, check-in for air travelers and flight operations are severely restricted and most flights are delayed or canceled. Swiss air traffic control Skyguide is also affected by the IT disruption and has reduced the capacity of Swiss transit traffic as an immediate precautionary measure. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty Crowdstrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrike’s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. Picture: EPA-EFE/GAETAN BALLY
