24 hours in photographs, 19 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Riders race their horses at dawn to avoid the summer heat, during an event close to the village of Karhuk, which is known for its purebred Arabian horses, in al-Jawadiyah district (Jal Aga), near the Syria-Turkey border on July 19, 2024. More than 100 horsemen from the region participated in the race, which consists of ten rounds or less according to the ages of the Arabian horses, with the winner and runners up receiving money and a trophy. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)