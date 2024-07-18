24 hours in pictures, 18 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Wags the dog wears a button featuring a photo of the moment after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump outside the Fiserv Forum during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. – Days after he survived an assassination attempt Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Nick Oxford / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala’s funeral, Nelson Mandela Day activities, a solar powered aircraft prototype and Acehnese Muslims praying for rain in Indonesia. Police escort the coffin at the funeral service of Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, Wespark Cemetary, Johannesburg, 18 July 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen Singer Timothy Moloi poses for a photograph during a 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day scarf donation drive, 18 July 2024, in Braamfontein. Scarves were positioned around Braamfontein for passers-by and the less fortunate to help themselves to keep warm during the winter months. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day founder Carolyn Steyn, left, and Hot 102.7 FM presenter Bunny Majaja pose for photographs during a scarf donation drive, 18 July 2024, in Braamfontein. Scarves were positioned around Braamfontein for passers-by and the less fortunate to help themselves to keep warm during the winter months. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan (in orange overall) conducts a post-flight check of his solar powered aircraft prototype, SolarStratos, after landing in Sion, Switzerland, where the team of the aircraft will establish their new base, in Sion, Switzerland, 18 July 2024. Over the summer the team will try to reach an altitude of 10,000 meters (33,000 feet), a world premiere, before reaching for their ultimate goal: the stratosphere, which in mid-latitude regions begins at a height of around 10 km (33,000 ft, or 6.2 miles). Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD British singer Sting performs on the Lake stage during the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 17 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO Tourists and bathers spend their time on the authorized part of the beach in Puerto Naos, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 16 July 2024 (issued 18 July 2024). The once vibrant tourist center of La Palma begins to return to normal almost three years after the eruption of the Tajogaite volcano. Residents and tourists enjoy the sun and beaches of the seaside resort, now full of sensors and megaphones that are part of the measurement and alert system for gases of volcanic origin. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS G MORERA The Arte Museum Busan, the world’s eighth of its kind, is unveiled in the southeastern South Korean port city of Busan, 18 July 2024, one day ahead of its official opening, featuring works in collaboration with France’s Orsay Museum under the theme of ‘Circle.’ The Arte Museum is a global exhibition brand for immersive art. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A couple kisses on the Edge at Hudson Yards observation deck with a view of Lower Manhattan in New York City on July 17, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Local people lunch paper airplanes during a ‘Last Flight’ mourning ceremony on the tenth anniversary of the disaster of the plane MH17 near village of Grabovo, in Donetsk, 17 July 2024. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert, at Mveledzandivho Primary School in Soweto, 18 July 2024, before giving an inspirational talk to learners and to celebrate the Back to School for Mandela Day initiative. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen HTA School of Culinary Arts Chefs Mahlatsi Matsena and Nicholas Van Den Heuvel before preparing at the fifth edition of their annual #67000litres challenge for Mandela Day at Randburg, 18 July 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A tamarin eats frozen fruits to cool off at the “Bioparco” zoo during a heat wave in Rome on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) Acehnese Muslims attend a mass prayer service in Lhamlom, Aceh, Indonesia, 18 July 2024. Hundreds of people attended the rain-seeking prayer service, known as Istisqa, due to the dry season that caused drought in several areas in Aceh. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the peak of the dry season in most parts of Indonesia occurs in the months of July and August. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK A picture taken by a drone shows the twin-sails catamaran ‘MLS Raiffeisen Fifty-Fifty’ (R) skippered by defending champion and fastest time recorder Marton Miklos Jozsa of Hungary, preparing for the start of the 56th edition of the Blue Ribbon sailing race around Lake Balaton, near Balatonfured, Hungary, 18 July 2024. The sailboats will cover a distance of 155 kms within 48 hours during the oldest round-the-lake yacht race of Europe. This year a total of 2,493 crew members onboard 510 boats, including eight teams from abroad, compete in 38 different classes and categories. The first Blue Ribbon race took place ninety years ago in 1934. Picture: EPA-EFE/TAMAS VASVARI A firefighting helicopter drops water during a wildfire at Sofiko near Corinth, Peloponnese, Greece, 17 July 2024. Three firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in Sofiko, Corinth. According to fire brigade sources, they suffered light injuries and were taken to a hospital in Corinth. The firefighting forces deployed against the blaze were reinforced, increasing to 120 firefighters with 32 fire engines and five teams of firefighters on foot (including ten firefighters from Moldova in the context of the European Civil Protection Mechanism), assisted by 13 firefighting planes and six helicopters, two of them in a coordinating role. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS A Palestinian father (C) mourns over the covered body of his daughter in the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah prior to burial, following an Israeli air strike in the Al Zwaida neighbourhood in the central Gaza Strip, 18 July 2024. According to a report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, six Palestinians, members of the Muheisen family, were killed following an Israeli air strike in the Central Gaza Strip. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER People walk at the Athletes’ Village of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, France, 18 July 2024. The Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in Paris. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON The peloton in action during the 17th stage of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race over 177km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy, France, 17 July 2024. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sits during a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (not pictured) as part of the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain, 18 July 2024. The British Prime Minister will host more than 45 European leaders at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, for the European Political Community (EPC) summit. This is the 4th EPC meeting since the grouping was founded in October 2022. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL / POOL People hold pictures of victims during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary the Mutual Israelite Association of Argentina (AMIA) bombing attack in Buenos Aires on July 18, 2024. – 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 bombing attack of the AMIA in Buenos Aires, which left 85 dead and more than 300 wounded. (Photo by Tomas CUESTA / AFP)