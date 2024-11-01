24 hours in pictures, 1 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring runners taking part in the Hollard Daredevil Run in purple speedos, African Penguins resting on the beach at the Boulders penguin colony, Freestyle Kings rehearsing at Wanderers, members of Israel’s Bedouin community taking part in the country’s first legal camel race. Runners take part in the Hollard Daredevil Run in purple speedos, 1 November 2024, at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, to raise awareness about male cancers. Last year’s run raised R700 000 for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A car used as a target is seen at the Ruckus Range shooting range in White Hills, Mojave county, Arizona on November 1, 2024. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) African Penguins rest on the beach at the Boulders penguin colony, which is a popular tourist destination, in Simon’s Town, near in Cape Town, on November 1, 2024. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has changed the African Penguin from Endangered to Critically Endangered. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) A freestyle motocross rider with the Freestyle Kings rehearses, 1 November 2024, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, at the start of the South African tour, with shows on 2 November at the Wanderers, 3 November in Pretoria and 9 November in Cape Town. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Mexican migrant seeking asylum in the United States dressed as a Catrina stands next to a bridge in the Mexico-United States border as she takes part in the Festival of Living Migrant Skulls in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP) People walk in the financial district of the City of London, in London, Britain, 01 November 2024. The UK financial markets have been reacting to the new Labour government’s first Budget, which promises increased taxation for increased spending on the country’s public services. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Members of Israel’s Bedouin community take part in the country’s first legal camel race in the Negev desert, near Kibbutz Tlalim, on November 1, 2024. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) A Sikh devotee takes holy dip in sarovar at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the Sikh festival of Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar on November 1, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Indigenous horsemen take part in a race during All Saints Day celebrations in Todos Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala, on November 1, 2024. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an Israeli military strike in the Kafaat area of the Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 01 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 people have been killed and over 13,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Spanish driver of the Ferrari team Carlos Sainz participates in the practice session ahead of the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 November 2024. The 2024 Formula One Grand Prix of Sao Paulo is held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace race track in Sao Paulo on 03 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA Drag queen Dede Santos, wearing a dress with an image of US Vice President Kamala Harris, performs during a ‘Get Out the Vote Drag Spectacular’ event for LGBTQ+ voters, hosted by team Harris-Walz, at the Southern Nights Tampa club in Tampa, Florida, USA, 01 November 2024. According to the organizers, Vice President Harris has been a part of the pro-LGBTQ+ administration, expanding protections for LGBTQ+ people, and working to protect the freedom of LGBTQ+ Americans. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Croatian citizens light candles and pray during the All Saint’s Day at a cemetery in Velika Gorica, a town near Zagreb, Croatia, 01 November 2024. Catholics around the world celebrate All Saints’ Day every year on 01 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT A person poses during a voodoo ceremony for the traditional Fete Gede at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 01 November 2024. The Day of the Dead festivities are not exempt from the violence plaguing Haiti, which was evident this 01 November in one of its main settings, the Port-au-Prince cemetery, now under the control of gangs, allowing only a few to attend the traditional voodoo celebration. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin