48 hours in pictures, 3 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Australian rider Jack Miller (on tarmac) of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and teammate Brad Binder of South Africa fall after a crash during the Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix 2024 at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, in Sepang, Malaysia, 03 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Revelers participate in a "Day of the Dead" parade in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP) Protesters attend a "March for Clean Water" in London on November 3, 2024, calling for the government to "stop the poisoning of Britain's waters". (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) Ugo Humbert of France arrives on court prior his semi-final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the ATP Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 02 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Onalenna Khonkhobe celebrates after winning the African Bank Soweto Marathon, 3 November 2024, at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Khonkhobe, who also won the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, won the People's Race in 2:16:36. Picture supplied South Africa's Pieter Coetze celebrates after winning in the men's 100m backstroke final event during the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 – Stop 3 in Singapore on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) Miss South Africa Mia le Roux attends the red carpet for the Miss Universe Catrinas Gala at Antiguo Colegio de las Vizcainas in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 1, 2024. (Photo by Eyepix / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Aerial view of a monumental Pan de Muertos (Bread of the Dead) mosaic made of more than 42,000 bread pieces with a total size of 433.18 square meters to break a Guinness World Record at Centro Cultural Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) Locals visit their deceased beloved ones during the Day of the Dead commemoration, at the Arocutin churchyard in the Purepecha community on the shore of Lake Patzcuaro, Michoacan state, Mexico on November 2, 2024. (Photo by ENRIQUE CASTRO / AFP) Athletes run over the 15 July Martyrs Bridge that links Istanbul's European and Asian sides during the 46th Euroasia Marathon in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 November 2024. Istanbul Eurasia annual marathon is the only marathon race which crosses between two continents. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN A woman holding toxic foam poses for a photograph on the banks of the polluted Yamuna River in New Delhi on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) A camel herder walks along with his camels ahead of the annual Camel Fair at Pushkar in India's desert state of Rajasthan on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Himanshu SHARMA / AFP) Spiritual Head of the Chinmaya Mission of SA, Swami Abhedananda (left), pose with learners in Chatsworth, south of Durban over the weekend. The auspicious occasion of Deepavali marked a significant milestone for 'Nourish to Flourish' – a community feeding initiative by the Chinmaya Mission of South Africa to feed over 2000 underprivileged families and schoolchildren every single day of the year. The Swamiji led a feeding programme at the school and addresses a special assembly with his message of children to be cheerful and be happy to attend school and concentrate on their studies as the year comes to an end. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal African Penguins walk on the beach at the Boulders penguin colony, which is a popular tourist destination, in Simon's Town, near in Cape Town, on November 1, 2024. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has changed the African Penguin from Endangered to Critically Endangered. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) US actor Blake Lively arrives at Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) 13th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON People view a US-manufactured M1 Abrams battle tank as preparations are underway for an exhibition showcasing military equipment captured in Ukraine by Russian forces in St. Petersburg, Russia, 02 November 2024. An exhibition of captured military equipment samples captured by servicemen of the North group of forces in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions during the special military operation will open on the territory of the Museum and Exhibition Center of the Russia-My History historical park on 04 November 2024. The open-air exhibition will present 22 units of captured equipment that were in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO member countries, including Great Britain, Canada, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, and Australia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV