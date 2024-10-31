24 hours in pictures, 31 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A boy wearing a costume celebrates halloween at Khao San Road in Bangkok on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)

This picture taken and released by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows a wave crashing over a sea wall as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared the coast in Taitung. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) Devotees offer prayers during 'Diwali' the Hindu festival of lights, at a temple in Colombo on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A Thai Red Cross staff member dressed in a Halloween costume poses as people donate blood at the National Blood Center of the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) This picture provided by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on October 31, 2024 shows Banqiao Cihui Palace archway that has collapsed in Banqiao District, in New Taipei City due to strong winds from Super Typhoon Kong-rey. Fierce winds and torrential rain lashed Taiwan on October 31 as Super Typhoon Kong-rey neared, forcing thousands to flee from one of the most powerful storms to threaten the island in years. (Photo by CNA / AFP) A devotee prays during 'Diwali' the Hindu festival of lights, at a temple in Colombo on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) The Scottish Horse War Memorial is seen on Caledonia Hill, in Kensington, 29 October 2024. This is one of Johannesburg's earliest war memorials, overlooking the site of one of the largest remount camps of the Anglo-Boer War. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen View of of the destruction in the flood-affected Municipality of Catarroja, Valencia, Spain, 31 October 2024. At least 95 people died in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces following floods caused by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) phenomenon impacting the eastern part of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE Sebokeng Forensic Pathology services remove two bodies of armed robbery suspects that were shot and killed during a shoot out with the police on the R59, 31 October 2024. One policeman was shot on the leg and he was taken to the hospital. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A meerkat plays with a pumpkin at Prague Zoo, in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 October 2024. Prague Zoo handed out pumpkin treats to some of its animals to celebrate the Halloween festivities. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Members of the Israeli security personnel disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration against conscription in Jerusalem on October 31, 2024. Historically exempt from compulsory military service, ultra-Orthodox seminary students are being called up amid Israel's war with Hamas and Hezboullah. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (L-R) Harrods sexual abuse survivors Gemma, Lindsay and Jen pose for a photograph following a Justice for Harrods Survivors group press conference in London, Britain, 31 October 2024. Over four hundred people have come forward and made claims against Harrods over alleged sexual misconduct by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Fans of Penarol show signs asking for freedom to Penarol fans arrested in Brazil last week, during the Copa Libertadores semi-final second leg football match between Uruguay's Peñarol and Brazil's Botafogo at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on October 30, 2024. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) Cathedral Architect Oliver Caroe (L) and Operations Director of Associated Clean Technologies, Nicola Newby (R) pose with a solar panel on the South Quire roof of York Minster cathedral in York, Britain, 31 October 2024. 184 solar panels are being installed as part of a move to reduce the carbon footprint of the cathedral's estate, one of the largest in the World. The panels are expected to generate up to 70,000 kWh of energy annually, about one third of the total energy consumption of the cathedral, and could reduce annual emissions of C02 by around 13 tonnes, according to the York Minster cathedral. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN Partial view of the 22-meter high "Monumental Catrinas" family, in the main square of Zapotlanejo, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)