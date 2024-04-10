24 hours in pictures, 10 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A Muslim woman holds the white dress of her friend to avoid getting it dirty as they walk down stairs after the special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kigali’s Muslim quarter of Nyamirambo, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)