24 hours in pictures, 10 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A Muslim woman holds the white dress of her friend to avoid getting it dirty as they walk down stairs after the special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kigali’s Muslim quarter of Nyamirambo, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
Members of the ‘Siberian Battalion’ attend their military training on a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, 10 April 2024. The ‘Siberian Battalion’ military unit was formed as part of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contains Russian nationals, former military personnel, civil activists and volunteers who choose to fight against Russian troops in Ukraine. Ukraine-aligned Russian fighters from ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’, ‘Siberian Battalion’ and ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’, have been carrying out cross-border raids inside Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Children dressed in new clothes pose for a picture next to a joy-ride on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which comes at the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, in the town of Ariha in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on April 10, 2024. (Photo by AAREF WATAD / AFP)
Capricorns are pictured close to the village of Pontresina, canton of Grisons, Switzerland, 09 April 2024. When the peaks are still covered in snow in spring, the Capricorns come down to the village to feast on the already green meadows. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Galle Face in Colombo on April 10, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga speaks at a press conference, 10 April 2024, in Centurion, where it was announced that e-tolls would be officially scrapped, and switched off from 12 April Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A muslim worshipper prays on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Islamic Center Gazilar in Novi Pazar, southern Serbia, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Irfan Licina / AFP)
Chris Hani’s widow Limpho lays a wreath at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni, 10 April 2024, to honour the life of struggle icon, Chris Hani. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A woman takes a selfie in front of paintings ‘Two Ages, Two Acts of One Life’ by Russian artist Lala Bond during the ‘Russian Art Week’ international exhibition-competition of contemporary art in Moscow, Russia, 09 April 2024. The exhibition, attended by artists from Russia and more than 20 countries, runs from 09 to 14 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A boy carries a balloon on a motorbike after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Mmamoloko Kubayi during the Launch of the Townlands Social Housing Project on April 10, 2024 in Marabastad, South Africa. Townlands Social Housing Project is a 1200-unit social housing development that offers lowcost rental accommodation to qualifying residents of Tshwane, who fall in the income band of R1 850 to R22 000 per month. This affordable housing development will enable residents of Tshwane to live near the city centre to have access to economic opportunities, thus redressing the housing backlog in the city. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Qatari soldiers fire the cannon marking the end of the last fasting day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and signalling for people to have their “iftar” fast-breaking meal, at Souq Waqif bazaar in Doha on April 9, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
An aerial image shows Muslims attending Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Parangkusumo sand dunes in Bantul, Yogyakarta, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Devi RAHMAN / AFP)
French athlete Anouk Garnier rope climbs up the Eiffel Tower in a bid to break the world record for rope climbing distance, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 9 April 2024