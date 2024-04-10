IN PICTURES: Total solar eclipse best photographs
Our Picture Editors select the best photographs of the total solar eclipse.
A view of total solar eclipse from the southeast part of the country, not to be repeated until 20 years later, in West Frankfort, Illinois, United States on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This handout picture courtesy of NASA shows a composite image showing the progression of a partial solar eclipse over the Washington Monument, in Washington, DC on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Bill INGALLS / NASA / AFP)
People gather at Exploratorium to observe the total solar eclipse which seen a partial solar eclipse in %34 peak in San Francisco, California, United States on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of total solar eclipse from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico on April 08, 2024. This astronomical phenomenon had Sinaloa as privileged witness, because the port of Mazatlan was one of the few cities in the world where the eclipse could be observe with 100% total coverage (Photo by Jesus Verdugo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A couple wearing protective eyewear and matching eclipse t-shirts smile during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
A mother and her daughter look up at the sun through protective eyewear during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
A dog wearing eclipse glasses at Bryant Park as people gather æto see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in New York, United States. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A boy lays on the grass and looks up at the sun through protective eyewear during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
A woman wears special sunglasses to observe the solar eclipse before totality at the beach in Mazatlan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ / AFP)
Men on a horse wear special sunglasses to observe the total solar eclipse in Nazas, Durango state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. (Photo by HAARON ALVAREZ / AFP)
The reflection of a sliver of the solar eclipse at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
A young girl looks toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck during a solar eclipse in New York City on April 8, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck during a solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
The moon is seen in front of the sun during the total solar eclipse over Huntington, Vermont, USA, 08 April 2024. Vermont State officials are expecting over 150,000 visitors to the region to view the eclipse in the path of totality in northern Vermont, from Middlebury, through Montpellier to the Northeast Kingdom before crossing over to Northern New Hampshire, Maine and into Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
People on the National Mall look at a partial solar eclipse, with the US Capitol Building seen behind, in Washington, DC, USA, 08 April 2024. While reaching less than ninety percent totality in the nation’s capital, the 08 April 2024 solar eclipse has a narrow path of totality crossing thirteen states in the US. Millions of people in North America were expected to travel to glimpse the path of totality. The next time a total solar eclipse with a coast-to-coast path will span the lower forty-eight states of the US is in 2045. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A person puts on a welder’s mask to observe the solar eclipse in Mexico City, Mexico, on 08 April 2024. The North America Solar eclipse totality is visible in parts of Mexico, the US and Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman
A kid wears special sunglasses to observe the partial solar eclipse in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)
Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
A kid wears special sunglasses to observe the total solar eclipse in Nazas, Durango state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. (Photo by HAARON ALVAREZ / AFP)
A man takes a photo as the moon begins to partially eclipse the sun in Austin, Texas, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
In this composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
A child looks toward the sky with a Kylo Ren helmet from the Star Wars movies, to observe the solar eclipse outside at the El Trompo Interactive Science Museum in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, April 08, 2024. People gathered to partially observe the solar eclipse at the border city. (Photo by Carlos Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People observe the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis, United States on April 08, 2024. (Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Students and community members gather at the Cernan Earth and Space Center hosted by Triton College, to observe the solar eclipse, using specialized glasses and telescopes to safely view the celestial event on April 8, 2024 in River Grove, Illinois, United States. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Students and community members gather at the Cernan Earth and Space Center hosted by Triton College, to observe the solar eclipse, using specialized glasses and telescopes to safely view the celestial event on April 8, 2024 in River Grove, Illinois, United States. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People look toward the sky to observe total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico on April 08, 2024. This astronomical phenomenon had Sinaloa as privileged witness, because the port of Mazatlan was one of the few cities in the world where the eclipse could be observe with 100% total coverage. (Photo by Jesus Verdugo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
