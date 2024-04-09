24 hours in pictures, 9 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Security personnel use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to demand the restoration of monarchy and the status of a Hindu state in the Himalayan nation, along a street in Kathmandu on April 9, 2024. Nepal police on April 9, fired tear gas and water cannons as thousands marched in Kathmandu demanding restoration of constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)
Protesters step on a caricature of China’s President Xi Jinping as they take part in a demonstration to condemn China’s recent actions in disputed waters of the South China Sea, in front of the Chinese consulate in Makati, Metro Manila on April 9, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
A Sudanese refugee from Drafur rests on a bed at the hospital set up by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the refugee camp of Metche, eastern Chad, 06 April 2024. (Issued 09 April 2024). Sudanese refugees in Chad suffer from the consequences of the humanitarian crises provoked by the war in neighbouring Sudan which started on 15 April 2023. According to the UNHCR in March 2024, in one year more than 500,00 Sudanese refugees, mainly from Darfur region, have crossed into Chad looking for safety, 90 percent of them are women and children. As different humanitarian crises are unfolding in other parts of the world, both the UN and NGOs like MSF keep appealing for more aid to reach Sudan and avoid a looming famine situation in the already strained socio-economic context of Chad. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
This handout photograph taken and released by Liberate and Renovate Switzerland in Lausanne on April 9, 2024, shows climate activists posing after spraying with orange paint the building a sales center’s building of German carmaker Porsche. Activists sprayed a Swiss Porsche outlet with orange paint in a campaign to “Liberate Switzerland” from cars, following a historic ruling by Europe’s top rights court faulting the country for climate inaction. (Photo by Handout / Liberate and Renovate Switwerland / AFP)
Umkhonto we Sizwe supporter and Prisoners’ rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu is seen outside the Johannesburg High Court, 9 April 2024, during former South African President Jacob Zuma appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate in the upcoming general elections. The court ruled Zuma can contest the election. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People buy sweets as they prepare for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 April 2024. The Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It is expected to begin on 10 or 11 April 2024, depending on the lunar calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
View of vehicles set on fire inside the Palace of Justice during a protest by Ayotzinapa students in Chilpancingo, Mexico, on 08 April 2024. A student protest from the normalista school of Ayotzinapa, vandalized this 08 April the facilities of the Government of Guerrero, southern Mexico, and set fire to at least nine vehicles, on the one-month anniversary of the murder of their classmate Yanqui Kothan Gomez Peralta, and over the dissatisfaction with the new appointments within the public administration. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz
MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko (L), ANC 1st deputy Secretary General, Nomvula Mokonyane, Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe and Orlando West resident, Nomasonto Mnisi after she received a wheelchair in Soweto, 9 April 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
French artist JR poses during the media preview of his installation “La Nascita” (The Birth) at Milan’s central train station on April 9, 2024. “La Nascita” which will be visible from April 10 to May 1, is the artist’s first sculptural anamorphosis. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Hindu devotees offer prayers on the first day of Navratri, an annual Hindu festival observed in honor of the goddess Durga, at Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar April 9, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
People walk along an alley of blossoming cherry trees at the former Berlin Wall area in Berlin’s Teltow district, Germany, 09 April 2024. Over 1,000 trees stand along the TV Asahi Cherry Blossom Alley. Germany received the cherry blossom trees in 1990 as a gift from Japan as Berlin celebrated their reunification on 03 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
The moon is seen in front of the sun during the total solar eclipse over Huntington, Vermont, USA, 08 April 2024. Vermont State officials are expecting over 150,000 visitors to the region to view the eclipse in the path of totality in northern Vermont, from Middlebury, through Montpellier to the Northeast Kingdom before crossing over to Northern New Hampshire, Maine and into Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Ground staff remove water from the cover on one of the courts before the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tennis tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 09 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks in front of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), before the judgment in a case against different European countries accused of climate inaction, at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, 09 April 2024. The Strasbourg-based court was asked to rule in a trio of cases brought by a French mayor, six Portuguese young people, and more than 2,000 members of Switzerland’s Senior Women for Climate Protection. Judges are to rule on complaints brought against Portugal, Switzerland, and France over carbon emissions. The ruling of the European Court of Human Rights could set a precedent for all its signatory members. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Waves break against the sea wall in New Brighton, Britain, 09 April 2024. The UK Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain as Storm Pierrick brings high winds and heavy rain to coastal areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
