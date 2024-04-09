24 hours in pictures, 9 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Security personnel use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to demand the restoration of monarchy and the status of a Hindu state in the Himalayan nation, along a street in Kathmandu on April 9, 2024. Nepal police on April 9, fired tear gas and water cannons as thousands marched in Kathmandu demanding restoration of constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)