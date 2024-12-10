24 hours in pictures, 10 December 2024

A man wearing traditional Papua New Guinea headwear and face paint stands with delegates from the Papua New Guinea Investment Week conference in Sydney on December 10, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Thuso Mbedu and other A-listers on the red carpet at the premiere of “Mufasa: The Lion King” in California, smoke billowing from a Syrian naval ship destroyed in an overnight Israeli attack on the port city of Latakia, a snow plow clearing a road in Baqueira, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, and a diver dressed in a blue Santa Claus costume waving as she swims with fish at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. Thuso Mbedu attends the premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER (L-R) Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) Smoke billows from a Syrian naval ship destroyed in an overnight Israeli attack on the port city of Latakia on December 10, 2024. The UN special envoy for Syria on December 10 called on Israel to halt its military movements and bombardments inside Syria, days after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad. (Photo by AAREF WATAD / AFP) A snow plow clears a road in Baqueira, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 09 December 2024. A winter storm that arrived on the Iberian peninsula over the weekend with intense snow in the northern half is causing traffic problems. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX LOPEZ A protester wears a pair of glasses reading “Impeachment” during a demonstration demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 10, 2024. South Korean authorities banned more top officials from leaving the country on December 10, in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s bungled attempt to impose martial law. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) Evacuees are seen by tents erected at a shelter a day after the eruption of Kanlaon volcano in Bago City, Negros Occidental province on December 10, 2024. A volcano briefly erupted in the central Philippines on December 9, sending a huge ash column high into the sky as the government ordered the evacuation of surrounding villages. (Photo by FERDINAND R. EDRALIN / AFP) A pilgrim hangs lungta, prayer flags, at the Bauddhanath stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, 10 December 2024. Bauddhanath is one of the largest spherical stupas in Nepal and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage site. Buddhist pilgrims perform worship by offering Syampur, cloth for the stupa, and Lungta, prayer flags, with a belief that doing so, bad luck will be negated from their life. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Commuters walk past The Royal Exchange building with Christmas decorations in the financial district of the City of London in London, Britain, 09 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN A diver dressed in a blue Santa Claus costume waves as she swims with fish at Sunshine Aquarium during their annual promotional preparations for an upcoming Christmas special event in Tokyo on December 10, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) Iraqi army soldiers take part in a parade during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group, in the Abu Ghraib area west in Baghdad, on December 10, 2024. Iraq declared victory over fighters from the IS group at the end of 2017 after a three-year battle in which the jihadists had seized large swathes of the country. But jihadist cells still launch sporadic attacks against the army and police, often in rural areas. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Havaldar Manish, a member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) ‘Tornadoes’ of the Indian Army rides a motorcycle during an attempt to break the World Record by longest no hand basic motorcycle wheelie at an expressway near Bengaluru on December 10, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Indonesian farming activists hold posters with various human rights messages march along a main street on Human Rights Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 December 2024. Hundreds of human rights activists took to the streets in Indonesia’s capital to commemorate the 76th World Human Rights Day. In 2024, the United Nations gave the theme ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO A person rides a horse along Gorai Beach at sunset, in Mumbai, India, 09 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI People walk along on an overpass in the central business district of Hong Kong on December 10, 2024. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) A woman poses for pictures at a scenic spot called 68 Nautical Miles on Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan’s main island, in China’s Southeast Fujian province on December 10, 2024. Taiwan said on December 10 it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft near the island in the past 24 hours, the highest number since Beijing launched large-scale war games two months ago. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)