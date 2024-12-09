24 hours in pictures, 9 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus gather for a group photo before taking part in the Sunday Santa ski run at the Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, USA, 08 December 2024. More than 300 skiers dressed in Santa-themed costumes skied down the mountain to raise money for the ‘River Fund,’ scholarships for students in western Maine. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER