24 hours in pictures, 9 December 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus gather for a group photo before taking part in the Sunday Santa ski run at the Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, USA, 08 December 2024. More than 300 skiers dressed in Santa-themed costumes skied down the mountain to raise money for the ‘River Fund,’ scholarships for students in western Maine. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) listens to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’ director General Yousef al-Obaidli and a tour guide, during a visit to the shrine, in Abu Dhabi, on December 9, 2024, during his three day visit of United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP)
People gather as Syrian White Helmets civil defence members and experts search for potential hidden basements at the Saydnaya prison in Damascus on December 9, 2024. Syrian rescuers searched the Saydnaya jail, synonymous with the worst atrocities of ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s rule, as people in the capital on December 9 gathered to celebrate a day after Assad fled while Islamist-led rebels swept into the capital, ending five decades of brutal rule over a country ravaged by one of the deadliest wars of the century. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)
Dancers wearing Squid Game costumes perform during a fan event for the global premiere of the Netflix series “Squid Game Season 2” at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on December 9, 2024. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Mike Mitrowski, with an inflatable reindeer attached to his board, participates in the 2024 Santa Surfing Competition at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, California, USA, 08 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
South Africa during day 5 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Dafabet St George’s Park on December 09, 2024 in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
The statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary on top of the Column of the Immaculate Conception is decorated with a wreath of white flowers during the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer on the Spanish Square in Rome, Italy, 08 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
People arrive to attend a second mass, open to the public, at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on the day of its re-opening, in Paris on December 8, 2024. Newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass in the morning, with Christians celebrating the return of the French capital’s most famous place of worship after a historic re-opening ceremony. 2,500 people who secured free tickets this week are expected to attend the mass. The cathedral will open fully to visitors on December 16, 2024 via an online reservation system. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
A picture of an origami crane, the logo of the Nihon Hidankyo group, who is winner of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, is pictured on the sidelines of a press conference in Oslo, Norway, on December 9, 2024, on the eve of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Survivors of the US atomic bombings of Japan will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2024 but, after years of anti-nuclear campaigning and showing the world their scars, they still retain the painful memories of the discrimination they have faced. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Longwe Twala, the son of music legend Sello Chicco Twala’s, appears at the Randburg Magistrates Court, 9 December 2024, for another bail application on theft charges. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
A man and his son ride a bicycle through floodwaters from an overflowing river following torrential rain in Tempuran village in Mojokerto, East Java province on December 9, 2024. (Photo by Juni KRISWANTO / AFP)
The more than century 4 tons Maidstone Bell Tower (behind) was relocated at the Shree Veeraboga Emperumal Temple in Tongaat over the weekend. The relocation holds a great significance of the struggle of the indentured labourers who journeyed in November 1860 from India and who many settled at the Maidstone Barracks in Tongaat. The event also commemorated the temple’s 108 Anniversary celebrations. Attending the event is temple official Henry Reddy ( left) Acting Consul General of India (Durban) Prem Sagar Kesarapu (centre) and President of the Ramakrishna Centre of SA in Phoenix Swami Saradaprabhanda (right). Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Siyanqoba Academy dancers perfom at the Newtown Cultural Precinct in Johannesburg, 7 December 2023, at an event organised by Vuyani Dance Theatre (VDT) with Arts Alive Festival to celebrate its 25 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Members and supporters of the Active Citizens Movement (ACM) and other civil society organisations and individuals held a placard demonstration and a short conference “Babita’s Long Walk For Justice” to mark International Anti – Corruption Day. The (ACM) dedicated the day to the late whistle blower Babita Deokaran and called for swift justice in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
PICTURES: Carnival parade brightens up the streets of Orange Farm
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.