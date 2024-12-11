24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

101 Hindu saints from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (temple) who travelled from all over the world gather to pay tribute by placing marigold flowers at the Durban Beach yesterday. It was to pay their respects to the indentured labourers who arrived from India in 1860 -164 year ago. Thee prayer symbolises a tribute to the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the Indian Community, acknowledging their contributions to the country’s development and their enduring bond between India and South Africa. The saints also took part in the celebration of their founder Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal