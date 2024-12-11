24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
101 Hindu saints from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (temple) who travelled from all over the world gather to pay tribute by placing marigold flowers at the Durban Beach yesterday. It was to pay their respects to the indentured labourers who arrived from India in 1860 -164 year ago. Thee prayer symbolises a tribute to the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the Indian Community, acknowledging their contributions to the country’s development and their enduring bond between India and South Africa. The saints also took part in the celebration of their founder Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a souvenir shop in a street with Christmas and New Year decorations in downtown Moscow, a clown smiling during National Clown Day in Guadalajara, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steering his car during the Formula One Post-season test session, and farmers driving their tractors through Westminster, London.
A seller waits for customers at a souvenir shop in a street with Christmas and New Year decorations in downtown Moscow, Russia 10 December 2024. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Orthodox Christmas, on 07 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A clown smiles during National Clown Day in Guadalajara, Mexico, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Post-season test session at the Yas Marina Circuit racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Farmers drive their tractors through Westminster, London, Britain, 11 December 2024. Farmers are protesting over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules announced in the recent budget by the Labour government, which will introduce new taxes on farms worth more than 1 million pound sterling. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A participant shouts slogans after being tear gassed by police together with other protestors as they participate during a march to raise their voices to end femicide and gender-based violence in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 10 December 2024. Recent reports have shown a staggering increase in femicide cases, tragically highlighting the urgent need for action, amid continued calls to demand justice for the lives lost to gender-based violence. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 December 2024. Lotus stems, also known as lotus roots, are harvested annually between September and March from Anchar, Dal, Manasbal, and Wular lakes and are used in numerous Kashmiri recipes. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Israeli tanks drive between fences as troops move within the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 10 December 2024. Israel’s military said that paratroopers’ forces, joined by other troops, are conducting ‘defence activities’ to prevent ‘any threat’ and are deployed in key positions within the buffer zone. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Subedar Pradeep SS, a member of the Indian Army and Army Service Corps (ASC) motorcycle display squad known as the ‘Tornadoes’, in action to set a Guinness World Record for the ‘longest backward ride on a motorcycle’, held on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, 10 December 2024. Pradeep SS set a world record for the longest backward ride on a motorcycle, covering an impressive distance of 361.56 kilometers, surpassing the previous 306-kilometer record held by Magnus Carlson of Sweden. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Indian Hindus attend a gathering against Bangladesh during a protest near the Bangladesh High commission in New Delhi, India, 10 December 2024. Hundreds of Hindus from various organizations held a protest march at Chanakyapuri against alleged attacks and human rights violations against Hindus in Bangladesh and against the arrest of a Hindu priest by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
The coking plant of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, 10 December 2024. Thyssenkrupp is an international industrial and technology group with its business activities bundled in five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Marine Systems. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a grounded Airbus A320 of SyrianAir at Damascus Airport in Damascus, Syria, 11 December 2024, after rebels took control of the facility. All arrivals and departures from Damascus International Airport are cancelled until 18 December, according to a note issued by the airport on 08 December following the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
A person takes a photo as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California, USA, 10 December 2024. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the Franklin Fire has burned over 1600 acres and prompted multiple evacuations. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
People, including Syrian and Lebanese displaced persons, cross the destroyed Arida border between the two countries, in Akkar, Lebanon, 10 December 2024. The Arida border crossing in Akkar was most recently damaged in an airstrike carried out by Israel on 06 December, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Several Lebanese displaced people who fled to Syria during the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel are attempting to return through the border crossing, as well as displaced Syrians in Lebanon who are crossing back to their homeland. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
