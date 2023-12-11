24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Indian naval soldiers perform a continuity drill during Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on December 11, 2023. – December 4 marks the Indian Navy Day, commemorating maritime operations of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The celebrations were rescheduled this year due to the powerful Cyclone Michuang. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)