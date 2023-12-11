24 hours in pictures, 11 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Indian naval soldiers perform a continuity drill during Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on December 11, 2023. – December 4 marks the Indian Navy Day, commemorating maritime operations of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The celebrations were rescheduled this year due to the powerful Cyclone Michuang. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Police works at the site of an accident as a construction lift has collapsed 20 meters in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm Sweden, leaving several people seriously injured on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP)
In this photo taken on December 10, 2023 workers build ice structures for the 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, in Chinaís northern Heilongjiang province. (Photo by AFP)
People watch in a cinema a parliament session on a confidence vote of outgoing Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, December 11, 2023. – Polish lawmakers voted to reject the proposed conservative government, a widely expected outcome that paves the way for the rival pro-EU alliance to form the next administration. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP)
Italian designer Valentino holds the arm of Canadian model Shalom Harlow on July 19, 1998 at Paris at the end of his 1998/99 Fall/Winter haute couture collection. Black, white and gray dominated the show. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
A picture taken in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2023, shows Israeli army soldier working on a tank amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
US soldiers patrol an area on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)
Supporters of the incumbent president President Felix Tshisekedi wait for his arrival prior an election rally in Goma, capital of North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 10, 2023. – President Felix Tshisekedi, on the campaign trail, held a rally on December 10, 2023, in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the city virtually surrounded by M23 rebels and fighting taking place some 20 km to the west. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)
An Afghan man prays by the Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
MESA, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 10: Lu Kala performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok/AFP (Photo by Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik shows the new Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine during a flag-rising ceremony led by Russia’s President at the Arctic port of Severodvinsk on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Kirill IODAS / POOL / AFP)
A woman carries bread next to destroyed houses in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 11, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. – Israel bombed southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Yunis on December 11, after Hamas warned no Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack would leave the territory alive, unless its demands for prisoner releases were met. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One as he arrives to Philadelphia International Airport on December 11, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)