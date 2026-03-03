Ouaddou lauds Pirates’ speedy winger Moremi

'This guy is a winger, and as a winger he uses his speed, his crosses and his shooting,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised the qualities of winger Tshepang Moremi.

Moremi gave another excellent performance in Saturday’s 3-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Ouaddou on Moremi – ‘We have to use his main quality’

And the 25 year-old is likely to be a key man again on Wednesday as Pirates look to keep hold of their position at the top of the table with a visit to Polokwane City.

“He is a really interesting player … with a lot of qualities,” said Ouaddou, though he cautioned that fans sometimes expect too much from him.

“The problem of modern football is that we have too many coaches, everyone wants to coach, on social media and in the stands. They want to make the player play the way they want.

“As coaches we have eyes and analyse the quality of the player. His main quality is his speed. We have to use his main quality and create the right environment for him. People look too much at Barcelona and Manchester City and want us to put our players in the same position.

“This guy is a winger, and as a winger he uses his speed, his crosses and his shooting. Of course he must be able to play in the half spaces, but he cannot be there all the time. To be in the half spaces a lot you have to have the qualities of (Mohau) Nkota, of (Relebohile) Mofokeng, of (Oswin) Appollis.

“When we use him as a winger he (Moremi) can surprise many people. I think these are the qualities that gave him the opportunity to reach the national team.”

World Cup bound?

Moremi was part of the Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, and could well also be there when Bafana play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals later this year.

Pirates need to make sure their feet are back on the ground against Rise and Shine after the elation of the derby win.

The Buccaneers have certainly shown this season up to now that they are here to stay the course with Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

“We must keep the same spirit and go with the target of winning every game. Only with that mentality can we maybe in the end dream of the title,” added Ouaddou.