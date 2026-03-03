PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Ouaddou lauds Pirates’ speedy winger Moremi

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

3 March 2026

03:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'This guy is a winger, and as a winger he uses his speed, his crosses and his shooting,' said the Pirates head coach.

Tshepang Moremi - Orlando Pirates

Tshepang Moremi (centre) celebrates opening the scoring for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised the qualities of winger Tshepang Moremi.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates both without key players for midweek matches

Moremi gave another excellent performance in Saturday’s 3-0 Betway Premiership Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs. 

Ouaddou on Moremi – ‘We have to use his main quality’

And the 25 year-old is likely to be a key man again on Wednesday as Pirates look to keep hold of their position at the top of the table with a visit to Polokwane City. 

“He is a really interesting player … with a lot of qualities,” said Ouaddou, though he cautioned that fans sometimes expect too much from him. 

“The problem of modern football is that we have too many coaches, everyone wants to coach, on social media and in the stands. They want to make the player play the way they want. 

“As coaches we have eyes and analyse the quality of the player. His main quality is his speed. We have to use his main quality and create the right environment for him. People look too much at Barcelona and Manchester City and want us to put our players in the same position. 

“This guy is a winger, and as a winger he uses his speed, his crosses and his shooting. Of course he must be able to play in the half spaces, but he cannot be there all the time. To be in the half spaces a lot you have to have the qualities of (Mohau) Nkota, of (Relebohile) Mofokeng, of (Oswin) Appollis. 

“When we use him as a winger he (Moremi) can surprise many people. I think these are the qualities that gave him the opportunity to reach the national team.”

World Cup bound?

Moremi was part of the Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, and could well also be there when Bafana play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals later this year. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Pirates need to make sure their feet are back on the ground against Rise and Shine after the elation of the derby win. 

The Buccaneers have certainly shown this season up to now that they are here to stay the course with Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. 

ALSO READ: Ndlanya blasts Chiefs players

“We must keep the same spirit and go with the target of winning every game. Only with that mentality can we maybe in the end dream of the title,” added Ouaddou. 

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Somber moods and missed flights: A South African’s crazy week in Europe amid the Middle East war
News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News