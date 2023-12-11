WATCH: Couple defies odds by getting married in hospital

Couple wed in hospital after a car accident left the groom bedridden.

In an extraordinary display of love and commitment, Godfrey Maboi (49) and Paulinah Mogale (44) exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Far East Rand Hospital.

Their journey to marital bliss took an unexpected turn when a car accident on 2 December 2023 led to Maboi’s hospitalisation, putting a halt to their scheduled wedding day.

“Yesterday was my big day and nothing stood in my way to marry the love of my life. I thought I will not see this day anytime soon after being hospitalised, however, the hospital management made it possible for me,” said Maboi.

Love story

Hailing from Daveyton, the couple’s love story has spanned an impressive 28 years, reaching a significant milestone in December 2022 when they joyously got engaged. Anticipation for their wedding day built up, with the ceremony set for 10 December 2023. However, a car accident left Maboi stuck in a hospital bed.

Undeterred by the setback, the couple’s determination to honour their commitment to each other remained unshakable. When the duo shared their wedding plans with the hospital staff, it prompted the hospital management to greenlight the wedding ceremony within the ward where Maboi is currently under care.

Tied the knot

With their pastor by their side, the bride and groom exchanged vows.

“We are very happy that the hospital management made our big day a success by granting us the opportunity to tie the knot at the hospital,” said the couple. They added that this was the day which they have been looking forward to since they dated as teenagers.

Joined by their families through video calls, the couple’s union became a beacon of hope and inspiration within the hospital walls.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the MEC for Health and Wellness, extended warm congratulations to the newlyweds.

She commended the couple for their unwavering commitment. Nkomo-Ralehoko also praised the management and staff of Far East Rand Hospital for their support and sensitivity.

“Their commitment to patient-centred care and their willingness to accommodate this significant life event is a testament to the outstanding professionalism and humanity within the healthcare profession. It aligns with the culture of service we are trying to foster across all public health facilities,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.