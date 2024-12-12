24 hours in pictures, 12 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An opposition fighter steps on the decapitated statue of late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in Mezzeh Military Airport in Damascus, Syria 12 December 2024. The Israeli army stated it has conducted airstrikes across Syria targeting strategic weapons stockpiles. Rebels ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad 08 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI

A whirling dervish performs as Syrians celebrate the fall of the President Bashar al-Assad regime, at Umayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, 11 December 2024. Syria’s Military Operations Administration announced on 11 December the lifting of the curfew imposed on Damascus following the ouster of Syrian President al-Assad on 08 December. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS Boats are seen sitting on the marina floor at the Manten Marina, in Deneysville, 12 December 2024. Last week it was reported that the Vaal Dam stands at 28.62% capacity, with levels expected to reach below 20% by Christmas. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Mourners carry the coffin of prominent Syrian activist Mazen al-Hamada in Damascus, Syria, 12 December 2024. According to al-Mujtahid Hospital, al-Hamada’s body was identified among a score of others retrieved from Sednaya prison when rebels captured Damascus on 08 December 2024. Al-Hamada was an activist engaged in pro-democracy rallies when he was arrested the first time, later fleeing to the Netherlands where he testified against prison conditions in Syria, but was returned to Syria in 2020 where he was forcefully disappeared on his arrival, according to the U.S.-based advocacy group the Syrian Emergency Task Force. Picture: EPA-EFE/HASAN BELAL Presidential guards wait for the arrival of President of Angola Joao Lourenco during his state visit at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa, 12 December 2024. The two leaders will have meetings aiming at strengthening the ties between the two countries. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A man walks on a snow-covered hilly road after the first snowfall in Tangmarg, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 12 December 2024. The local Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave would continue during the next few weeks leading to Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest cold spell in Kashmir that is to begin on 21 December. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN A vendor selling used books waits for customers at his shop in Colombo on December 12, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) Demonstrators from a labour group take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol outside City Hall in Seoul on December 12, 2024. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) Samuel Kostal of Slovakia competes in the men’s 200m butterfly heat of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 12 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes Minister Senzo Mchunu Officiate Parade Of Graduates at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Passing Out Parade at SAPS Tshwane Academy on December 12, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. These newly trained police officers will be deployed at various police stations across the country to capacitate and boost grassroots level of policing in time for the peak of the busy festive season. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Palestinians mourn next to the bodies of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 12 December 2024. According to Nasser Hospital in Gaza, more than 12 Palestinians guarding humanitarian aid were killed in an Israeli airstrike west of Khan Younis. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A man walks past light decorations for the upcoming New Year and Christmas celebrations, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 11 December 2024. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Orthodox Christmas, on 07 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY A man walks past the autumn leaves in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture on December 12, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) Women prepare cassava flour for the traditional dish of attieke in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 December 2024. Attieke is a type of couscous made from peeled, grated, and grounded cassava roots mixed with a previously fermented cassava. It is then dried and steamed and typically eaten with fish or chicken. Attieke was inscribed in December 2024 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA Customs officers destroy confiscated illegal goods by burning them, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 12 December 2024. According to the Head of the Aceh Regional Office of the Directorate General of Customs and Excise, Safuadi, the value of the illegal goods destroyed reached IDR 4.43 billion (around 277, 925 US dollar). Meanwhile, the potential state loss saved from the illegal goods amounted to IDR 3.87 billion (around 242,793 US dollar). Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK Fire fighters mop up hot spots from a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the 'Franklin Fire', in Malibu, California, USA, 11 December 2024. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the Franklin Fire has burned nearly 4000 acres and prompted multiple evacuations. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER