24 hours in pictures, 11 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Firefighters deal with a fire at De Anker Tehuis retirement home in Germiston, 11 July 2024. One resident died in the fire, with another six being taken to hospital. Over 50 people were evacuated in the blaze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring scenes from the fire at De Anker Tehuis in Germiston, the European balloon festival, bull fighting in San Fermin and zombies on a train in Jakarta. Fire damage is seen at De Anker Tehuis retirement home in Germiston, 11 July 2024. One resident died in the fire, with another six being taken to hospital. Over 50 people were evacuated in the blaze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Hot-air balloons fly over the Catalan town of Igualada during the European Balloon Festival, on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Manaure QUINTERO / AFP) Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning against Croatia’s Donna Vekic during their women’s singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2024. Paolini won the match 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) Motorists maneuver through a busy street, referred to by locals as the ‘Scooter waterfall’, during World Population Day in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 July 2024. According to data released in May 2024 by the National Statistics of Taiwan, the population of Taiwan is 23.4 million, consisting of 11.54 million males and 11.87 million females. Observed annually on 11 July, World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 to raise awareness of global population issues. On this day, the UN will release the World Population Prospects 2024 report, covering trends from 1950 to 2024, including growth rates, age structures, and components of population change. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Bosnian Muslim survivor of the Srebrenica 1995 genocide, walks among headstones as she visits graves of her relatives at the memorial cemetery in village of Potocari, near Eastern-Bosnian town of Srebrenica, on July 11, 2024, marking the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town — which was then a UN-protected enclave — and killed 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the following days. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) General secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa Irvin Jim addresses Ford workers as they take part in a strike, 11 July 2024, at Ford in Silverton, Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Peruvian matador Andres Roca Rey performs a pass with capote on a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fifth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2024. Each day at 8am crowds of people race with six bulls and six steers along a winding 848.6-metre (more than half a mile) course through narrow streets, to the city’s bullring, where eventually the animals will be killed in an evening bullfight or ‘corrida’, during this festival, dating back to medieval times, which also features religious processions, folk dancing, concerts and round-the-clock drinking. (Photo by Cesar Manso / AFP) A woman walks in the Marktweg street full of decorations the day after the elimination of the Dutch national team in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 11 July 2024. The Dutch national team lost the semi-final of the UEFA EURO 2024 to England. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN An aerial view shows the beach of luxury hotel La Posta Vecchia in Marina di San Nicola, a short distance from Ladispoli, on 11 July, 2024. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) Passengers watch a performer acting as a zombie on a train coach during the “Train to Apocalypse” event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city’s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) A woman wears a creation made with parts of Barbie dolls during the German premiere of the movie ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ in Berlin, Germany, 10 July 2024. The romantic comedy-drama was directed by Greg Berlanti and plays in the 1960s. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE A newborn baby Chinese pangolin is weighed at the Prague zoo, in Prague, Czech Republic, 11 July 2024. The baby female of the critically endangered animal, second one born in Prague zoo, was born on 01 July 2024. According to the zookeeper in Prague zoo, the Chinese pangolin is the most illegally traded mammal in the world. They are endangered by hunting for their meat and scales. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK The ‘Father Time’ weather vane stands ahead of play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) The Royal Welsh form a guard of honour alongside the mascot goat Billy ahead of the arrival Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla to meet members of the Welsh Parliament during a visit to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, in Cardiff on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) A handler stands with two horses before they are judged on the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England on July 11, 2024. The agricultural show, which was first held in 1838, showcases all aspects of country life. Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), it is held each July and attracts around 140,000 visitors over the four days. A supporter of former Bolivian president and leader of the ruling party, Evo Morales is seen at the national leadership of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 July 2024. Evo Morales said he will sign the multi-party declaration that calls for suspending the primary elections for the 2025 presidential elections, if the electoral authority recognizes the congress that reelected him as leader of the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) or if the requirement for the renewal of directives is lifted. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS