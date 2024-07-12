24 hours in pictures, 12 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Houthi supporters hold up their weapons as they take part in a protest against the US and Israel, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 July 2024. Thousands of people participated in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, amid escalating maritime attacks carried out by Houthi militants in the seas around Yemen. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has claimed that his group targeted a total of 166 merchant and military vessels with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and speed boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, in retaliation for Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring Carlos Alcaraz competing at Wimbledon, a scaffolding accident in Switzerland, a election rally in Rwanda and sand sculptures in Russia.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his Men’s Singles semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 12 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Protesters shout slogans as they take control of the headquarters of National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, (a coalition of opposition groups in the Syrian civil war that was founded in Doha, Qatar, in November 2012), during a protest against Turkey and Syrian Coalition for reconciliation and normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, in Azaz, north of Aleppo, Syria, 12 July 2024. Turkey’s President Erdogan has expressed his desire to set up a meeting with Assad as soon as possible, marking the first time since the two nations severed ties in 2011. Following Erdogan’s indications of a potential reconciliation with Syria, Syrian demonstrators staged several protests in the area under Turkish authority in Northern Syria. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAL AL HAMMOUD
Firefighters work at the site of a collapsed scaffolding accident in the Malley suburb of Lausanne, Switzerland, on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
EFC flyweight and bantamweight world champion Nkazimulo “King Shaka” Zulu poses for a photograph, 10 July 2024, at the CIT Boxing gym in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) supporter looks on wearing party merchandise while waiting for the arrival of the Incumbent President of Rwanda and presidential candidate Paul Kagame during a campaign rally in Kigali, on July 12, 2024 ahead of the 2024 Rwandan general election. A country of 26,000 km2 which plays in the big leagues: with military force, image work and influence, Paul Kagame has made Rwanda a major strategic player, skillfully playing this role to develop the country and establish his power. Paul Kagame, who is seeking a fourth presidential term on Monday, has effectively led this landlocked country in Great Lakes Africa since the end of the Tutsi genocide in 1994, and as president since 2000. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
A sand artist prepares his project prior the 20th International Sand Sculpture Festival 2024 with the theme ‘Sun of the Russian Land’ at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 July 2024. The annual festival of sand sculptures is dedicated to historical figures of Russia, which is attended by more than 20 professional sculptors from Russia, Belarus, India and Bulgaria. The exhibition of the festival will be open to visitors from July 12 to September 12, 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Lebogile Mokokoti collects firewood to keep himself warm, in Fochville, 12 July 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
People walk past flowers planted as part of the urban landscape design festival ‘Summer in Moscow. Gardens and flowers’ in Moscow, Russia, 12 July 2024. More than 650 flower objects and 50 exhibition gardens decorate Moscow. The festival will last until 08 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Rescue workers use heavy machinery at the site of a school that collapsed earlier in Jos, on July 12, 2024 while onlookers gather to observe the rescuing efforts. At least 16 students were killed on Friday when a school in central Nigeria collapsed on pupils taking exams, according to an AFP correspondent. Trapped students were heard crying for help under the rubble after the Saint Academy school in Jos North district of Plateau State fell in on classrooms. (Photo by Muhammad Tanko Shittu / AFP)
Onlookers watch as bodies wrapped in bags are being retrieved from inside a quarry turned into a dump site at Embakasi area in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 July 2024. Police stated that six severely mutilated female bodies, in various stages of decomposition and wrapped in nylon bags and ropes, were recovered from the former quarry near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Police said the area has been declared a crime scene and an investigation is underway. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A woman fills her bottle with water at the Lions fountain at Piazza del Popolo on July 12, 2024 in Rome where temperatures are expected to rise to 36 degrees celsius. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
A mural of US singer Taylor Swift by Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo near the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, 12 July 2024, where the pop star will perform her ‘The Eras Tour’ on 13 and 14 July. Swift is portrayed in the iconic pose in which US media personality Kim Kardashian showed her b-side on the cover of Paper magazine. On the back of the singer appears the title of the song ‘Thank you Aimee, from the new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, released on April 19, and in which stand out the capital letters K, I and M, which make up the name KIM. Picture: EPA-EFE/Matteo Bazzi
A man collects recyclable plastic and bottles from a canal filled with household garbage and plastic, during World Population Day in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 11 July 2024. According to the World Economic Forum, India faces increasing sewage treatment challenges as its population grows, especially its public water infrastructure, with over 70% of sewage remaining untreated. Data from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) shows that India’s population is estimated at 1,441 million, surpassing China as the world’s most populous nation. Observed annually on 11 July, World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 to raise awareness of global population issues. On this day, the UN will release the World Population Prospects 2024 report, covering trends from 1950 to 2024, including growth rates, age structures, and components of population change. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
This photograph shows the Breton regional flag and in the background the French three-masted ship “Le Belem” at anchor during the 8th Brest Maritime Festival opening day in Brest, northwestern France on July 12, 2024. The 8th edition of the “Fetes maritimes de Brest” opened on July 12, 2024, morning to the sound of foghorns, sounded by the huge flotilla of sailboats and other craft that have come to France to take part in one of the largest maritime gatherings in the world. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
The pack of riders (peloton) cycles during the 13th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165,3 km between Agen and Pau, southwestern France, on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
England national flags hang across the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey in London, Britain, 12 July 2024. Kirby Estate residents are well-known for adorning their homes in the English flag during national events and have done so again for the UEFA EURO 2024 final between Spain and England. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
