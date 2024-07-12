24 hours in pictures, 12 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Houthi supporters hold up their weapons as they take part in a protest against the US and Israel, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 July 2024. Thousands of people participated in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, amid escalating maritime attacks carried out by Houthi militants in the seas around Yemen. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has claimed that his group targeted a total of 166 merchant and military vessels with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and speed boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, in retaliation for Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB