24 hours in pictures, 10 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Sotheby’s handler inspects the 150-million-year-old skeleton of a stegosaurus named ‘Apex’, on display at Sotheby’s auction house in New York, New York, USA, 10 July 2024. ‘Apex’, measuring 11 feet tall and over 20 feet long, is the most complete and best preserved large-scale Stegosaurus specimen ever discovered. The fossil is set to be the main piece of Sotheby’s Live Natural History Auction on 17 July, carrying an estimate of four to six million US dollars. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) workers demonstrate during a strike, 10 July 2024, at Ford Head Offices in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cal Fire firefighters from Camarillo get ready to work as the Lake Fire burns in Los Olivos California, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) Cofidis team’s French rider Guillaume Martin cycles past spectators in the Pas de Peyrol (Puy Mary) ascent during the 11th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 211 km between Évaux-les-Bains and Le Lioran, on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) A view of the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2024. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) announced on 10 July an ‘indefinite general strike’, stepping up pressure over demands for wage increases. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Cable car cabins move above a ship carrying tourists along the Moscow River in front of the business center Moscow City during a hot day in downtown Moscow, Russia, 10 July 2024. The temperatures in Moscow exceeded 28 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A street vendor sits on his cart in a flooded street after rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 July 2024. The Meteorological Department has issued a new advisory predicting monsoon rains across various regions of the country from 09 to 15 July. According to the advisory, eastern areas of Sindh and Balochistan are likely to experience rainfall on 09 and 10 July, including the potential for rain in Karachi and interior Sindh during the same period. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Mock Houthis-made drones and a missile are on display at a square in Sana’a, Yemen, 10 July 2024. A vessel has come under attack in the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a day after Yemen’s Houthis claimed to have launched several ballistic and winged missiles and drones at three ships, including the US-flagged container ship, Maersk Sentosa, in the Arabian Sea and the Israeli ship, MSC Patnaree, in the Gulf of Aden, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The Houthis have intensified their attacks against merchant and military vessels navigating in the seas around Yemen in retaliation for Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB Pakistani Rangers patrol during the Islamic month of Muharram in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 10 July 2024. Shiite Muslims across the world are observing the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The climax of Muharram is the Ashura festival that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in a battle near the Iraqi city of Karbala in the seventh century. Picture: EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR A young woman sits inside a cage as relatives and family members of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza stage a protest outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, 10 July 2024. The protesters were calling on the Israeli government to sign a deal with Hamas to get the hostages released. According to the Israeli defense forces, around 120 Israelis hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Dilipali village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, on July 10, 2024. (Photo by ARNOLD WELIANTO / AFP) A member of the Italian team competes in the men’s Team Accuracy event at the 46th edition of the CISM World Military Parachuting Championship, organized by the International Military Sports Council at the Szolnok-Szandaszolos Sports Airfield in Szolnok, Hungary, 10 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe Lightning strikes over the countryside during a thunderstorm following high temperatures on July 10, 2024 near Potsdam, eastern Germany. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) Dutch fans cheer in the streets of Dortmund, western Germany, on July 10, 2024 prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match Netherlands v England played in the city later in the day. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) A man works at a local candle factory, which is now consumed largely in the houses for lighting, during the power-off time that the government applied to overcome the overload amid a heatwave, in Alexandria Governorate, Egypt, 03 July 2024. A severe heatwave in Egypt in recent weeks is straining the country’s electricity grid, with authorities ordering extended power cuts in a bid to reduce the high levels of electricity consumption. But the students have benefitted from support from the community, as mosques, churches, clubs and libraries, as well as some cafes, have stepped up to provide spaces for them to prepare for the important exams. Bibliotheca Alexandrina, in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, has said it will allow high-schoolers to come to study free of charge at the air-conditioned library during the daily power cuts. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM Demonstrators block the Zero-point intersection during a ‘Bangla Blockade’ protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 July 2024. Hundreds of students protesting under the banner of the ‘Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’ called a ‘Bangla Blockade’, as they blocked many intersections in Dhaka and other districts of Bangladesh, demanding the cancellation of the quota system in government jobs. The students have been demonstrating for the last seven days. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM A group of Ukrainian dancers perform at the annual Bali Art Festival in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 10 July 2024. The Bali Art Festival runs from 15 June to 13 July 2024 and features hundreds of performers. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2024