24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Covered bodies are seen at the scene of a bus accident in Kempton Park, 11 March 2025. At least 16 people were killed, and 45 others injured, when their bus crashed near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. The bus, owned by the Ekurhuleni municipality, ferries passengers daily from Katlehong to Kempton Park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
New Volkswagen cars float to vacant lots inside the sales tower of the VW Autostadt after the annual press conference of the automotive group Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany, 11 March 2025. In 2024, Volkswagen marked a 30.6 percent decline in profits compared to 2023, which the group believes was due to higher costs and weaker sales in China. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A worker prepares vermicelli, used in the production of seviyan (vermicelli pudding), a popular dessert, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, at a workshop in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 11 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak (L) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (R) arriving for a meeting with US officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 11 March 2025. US and Ukrainian officials are holding talks in Jeddah to find a path for peace in the Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
A view of a damaged apartment building following a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, 11 March 2025. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense 337 drones were intercepted and destroyed including 91 drones over the Moscow region. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
People release dove-shaped balloons in the air in remembrance in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 11, 2025, to mark the 14th anniversary of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP)
Thai Buddhist monks practice measuring blood pressure during the Kilanuppattaka Project, a basic healthcare knowledge, lifesaving first aid and emergency training for Buddhist monks at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 March 2025. The Kilanuppattaka health nurturing scheme is held to promote wellness among the monastic community by providing health knowledge and healthcare training to Buddhist monks, to teach them basic first-aid skills including simple medical treatments, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, wound treatment and healthcare for serious illness. The program aimes to train at least one Buddhist monk as a caregiver in each temple around Bangkok and to raise awareness of good health amid the growing concern for monks’ health condition. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Local people enjoy the warm weather near the Black Sea shore in Sukhumi, the capital of the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia, 02 March 2025 (issued 11 March 2025). Abkhazia, a breakaway territory of Georgia since 2008 and recognized by a limited number of countries, including Russia, relies on tourism as a key economic driver. Its Black Sea coastline, with its mild climate and Soviet-era sanatoriums, continues to attract primarily Russian tourists, despite aging infrastructure and remnants of past conflict. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A supporter of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds and mocks a bobblehead doll of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during a protest outside the Villamor Airbase Air Force camp where Duterte was arrested, following his arrival in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines 11 March 2025. Duterte was arrested 11 March in Metro Manila following the issuance of a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating his drug war campaign that allegedly resulted in thousands of cases of extrajudicial killings during his term as Philippine president. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 collection by Pierre Cardin brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 10 March 2025. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference at Arsenal training grounds in Colney, north London, Britain, 11 March 2025. Arsenal will face PSV in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match on 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
The Inter Miami CF’s future Miami Freedom Park stadium is seen under construction next to the Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 March 2025. According to Inter Miami CF the stadium, expected to be opened for the 2026 MLS season, will be a 25,000-seat soccer stadium inside over 130 acres of parkland. The structural steel is rising on the west side, which houses a majority of the stadium’s premium offerings, and key concrete pours for the lower and upper seating levels are well underway. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Commuters wait at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 March 2025. ‘The unemployment rate in Malaysia edged to 3.1 percent in January 2025 from 3.3 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, remaining at its lowest level since May 2015’, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia on 11 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Women playfully hit revellers with sticks as a traditional ritual during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Mathura in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on March 10, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Hindu devotees diffuse flowers and ‘Gulal’, a coloured powder, during the Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Mathura, in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on March 10, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
A man reacts as smoke billows above the site of a drone attack in Odesa, southern Ukraine, 11 March 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. A Russian drone attack late on 10 March damaged fuel tanks, a residential building, and a warehouse according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Services with no deaths or injuries reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
Military band members rehearse before the closing meeting of the Third Session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 11 March 2025. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which run concurrently and are collectively known as the ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HAO
A man walks past a mural depicting late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, home of the Argentine football team Argentinos Juniors at La Paternal neighborhood in Buenos Aires on March 10, 2025. At the “barrio de Dios,” where Diego Maradona started playing professionally at the age of 15, every corner remembers the Argentine football deity. Four years after his death “in such strange conditions,” those who live in this Buenos Aires neighborhood seek justice. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)
