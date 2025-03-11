24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Covered bodies are seen at the scene of a bus accident in Kempton Park, 11 March 2025. At least 16 people were killed, and 45 others injured, when their bus crashed near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. The bus, owned by the Ekurhuleni municipality, ferries passengers daily from Katlehong to Kempton Park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen