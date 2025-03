PICTURES: Award winning images from the Nature Photography Contest

The Nature Photography Contest has brought together photographers from around the world, capturing breathtaking images that showcase the magnificence of our planet.

Photographer of the Year Winner, titled Emperor Spy. Picture: Thomas Vijayan

This edition offers a stunning visual journey through landscapes, wildlife, and the delicate balance that sustains life on Earth. Here we bring you a selection of the winners and finalists. Photography of the Year Winner, titled Polar Bear Amid Fireweed Blooms. Picture: Christopher Paetkau/The Nature Photography Contest Wildlife Finalist, titled The World Is Going Upside Down. Picture: Thomas Vijayan/The Nature Photography Contest Natural Landscape Winner, titled Glacial blue. Picture: Stuart Chape/The Nature Photography Contest Sharing the Planet Finalist, titled Led to Safety. Picture: Richard de Gouveia/The Nature Photography Contest Sharing the Planet Winner, titled Sweet Girl´s Essence. Picture: Sina Ritter/The Nature Photography Contest Environmental Impact Winner, titled The Face in The Trap. Picture: Rob Green/The Nature Photography Contest Birds Finalist, titled King Penguin. Picture: Renato Granieri/The Nature Photography Contest Wildlife Finalist, titled The Search. Picture: Steffon Reid/The Nature Photography Contest Sharing the Planet Finalist, titled Vulture Restaurant. Picture: Alain Schroeder/The Nature Photography Contest Wildlife Winner, titled Harmony Below. Picture: Steve Marsh/The Nature Photography Contest Birds Finalist, titled Beauty of Greece. Picture: Philipp Malli/The Nature Photography Contest Wildlife Finalist, titled Morning Hues. Picture: Girish Jamadagni/The Nature Photography Contest Underwater Winner, titled Moby Dick. Picture: James Ferrara/The Nature Photography Contest Wildlife Finalist, Three In One. Picture: Girish Jamadagni/The Nature Photography Contest