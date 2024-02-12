24 hours in pictures, 12 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Two young wrestlers face off during the 14th Hakuho Cup, a competition for young sumo wrestlers from elementary and middle school named after the retired Mongolian-born “yokozuna” wrestler Hakuho, at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
The crashed car that Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum was driving sits in front of the Police Station in Kaptagat, Kenya, 12 February 2024. Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a car crash on late 11 February 2024, police said. Kiptum set a new world record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
A pre-production prototype of the Joby Aviation S4 aircraft is displayed during the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 12, 2024. (Photo by RYAN LIM / AFP)
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen adresses the media at Cape Town Central Police Station on February 12, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This follows media reports implicating Vice President Paul Mashatile in alleged corruption during his tenure as the MEC for Human Settlements in Gauteng. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A picture taken with a drone shows participants of the final bath as part of the 21st International Rally of Walruses Mielno, in Mielno, northern Poland, 11 February 2024. Several thousand people bathed in the cold water at the same time. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki
The SAJBD picket outside the offices of Minister Ronald Lamola at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Pretoria, 12 February 2024. They were picketing over claims that the minister made on 702 stating that antisemitism should be dismissed as it is not a problem in SA. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Palestinians walk past a house damaged during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
A Buddhist devotee carries prayer flags to hang over the Boudhanath Stupa during the celebrations to mark the third day of the ‘Lhosar’, a start of the new year for Buddist, Sherpa, Tamang and Tibetan, in Kathmandu on February 12, 2024. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
A trench were a child drowned after he was allegedly pushed at the Harry Gwala social housing project in Wattville, 12 February 2024. The Harry Gwala project started in 2018, but experienced stoppages due to various reasons including serious vandalism. Picture: Nigel Sibanad/The Citizen
A man wears a bandana that reads ‘Free Palestine’, during a demonstration held by Pro-Palestinian Mexican activists to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and denounce human rights violations by Israel, in front of the US Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 February 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
A fisherman prepares to cast his net along the confluence of Adyar river and Indian Ocean at the Srinivasapuram beach in Chennai on February 12, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
A reveller is pictured ahead the Shrove Monday carnival procession in Mainz, on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
A carnival float depicting Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump who did cut a swastika out of the US national flag parades during the annual Rose Monday (Rosenmontag) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, 12 February 2024. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Uganda’s artist Acaye Kerunen Ayelele looks at her piece “2023 Raffia” during a press preview ahead of the exhibition ‘Unravel: The Power and Politics of Textiles in Art’ at the Barbican in central London on February 12, 2024. The exhibition is set to run from February 13 until May 26, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Red roses at the Sydney Flower Markets ahead of Valentine’s Day in Sydney, Australia, 12 February 2024. Preparation for Valentine’s Day is in full swing with florists and traders gearing up on roses and florals for the busiest day of the year. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
