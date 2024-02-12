24 hours in pictures, 12 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Two young wrestlers face off during the 14th Hakuho Cup, a competition for young sumo wrestlers from elementary and middle school named after the retired Mongolian-born “yokozuna” wrestler Hakuho, at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)