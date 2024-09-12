24 hours in pictures, 12 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A handout photo made available by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) shows CIB personnel helping flood victims during flooding due to heavy rain in urban areas of Chiang Rai Province, northern of Thailand, 12 September 2024. At least nine people have died, several are missing, and more than 22,400 households have been affected by flash floods and landslides caused by the impact of Typhoon Yagi in several northern provinces of Thailand, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand. Picture: EPA-EFE/CENTRAL INVESTIGATION BUREAU

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring police raids in Eldorado Park, fires in California, Australian tennis player Olivia Gadecki signing autographs at the Guadalajara Open 2024 tennis tournament, and dancers posing on water during a photo-call to promote the ballet Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake at St James’ Park in London. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and members conduct a raid in Eldorado Park, 12 September 2024, during Operation Vaporise to search for drugs and guns in Schools, Spaza shops and houses. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Remnants from a burnt car are left behind in Wrightwood, California, USA, 11 September 2024. The Bridge Fire, which has now burned more than 47,000 acres in Angeles National Forest, is one of three large wildfires currently burning in Southern California after igniting amid a heat wave in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN People visit the Ancient City of Ephesus within the scope of night museum project in Selcuk district of Izmir, Turkey, 11 September 2024. The concept of night museum is being implemented for the first time this year, especially in open areas, ruins, and historical cities. The first location to start this project was the 2,300-year-old ancient city of Ephesus, which has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List since 2015. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN A dragon and fireworks liven up the institutional event on the occasion of the September 11th Diada (the Catalan National Day), in Barcelona, Spain, 11 September 2024. The Diada is celebrated annually on 11 September and marks the fall of Barcelona during the War of the Spanish Succession in 1714. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA Wording painted on a building reads: “ANC, we can do more”, is seen in Vereeniging, in Emfuleni, 12 September 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Faithfuls wait ahead of the Holy Mass led by Pope Francis (not pictured) at the National Stadium, in Singapore, 12 September 2024. Pope Francis is visiting Singapore from 11 to 13 September, marking the final stop of his apostolic journey through the Asia-Pacific region, which also included Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO Smoke from the Seixal forest fire is seen near NATO facilities in Fernao Ferro, in the municipality of Seixal, near Lisbon, Portugal 11 September 2024. According to the website of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority, at 16:10 there were 355 operatives on the scene, supported by 102 ground resources and 11 aircraft. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIPE AMORIM Australian tennis player Olivia Gadecki signs autographs after a match against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Guadalajara Open 2024 tennis tournament at the Pan American Tennis Center in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 11 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco A Russian Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, 11 September 2024. The rocket is carrying expedition 72 crewmembers Roscosmos cosmonauts Alaxey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Don Pettit to the International Space Station (ISS). Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV An officer inspects the honor guard before the arrival of Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2024. After visiting South Korea, Hakkanen arrived in Japan to enhance defense and technology cooperation with these Asian nations. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A woman protects herself from the fog as a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sanitation worker fumigates in a slum area to reduce breeding sites for mosquitoes so as to prevent Dengue and other mosquito-borne tropical diseases, in New Delhi, India, 11 September 2024. According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) data released on 06 September, dengue cases dropped over 94% compared to the previous year. NDMC has been conducting an anti mosquito breeding drive in the New Delhi area, which includes eliminating larva of mosquitoes breeding in the water, spraying insecticides in gutters and in accumulated water and fumigation to curb the outbreak of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Jens Ludeke of Germany competes in the Toughest Firefighter Alive during the World Firefighters Games 2024, in Aalborg, Denmark, 11 September 2024. Over 3,000 firefighters and their families will descend on Aalborg for the World Firefighters Games, held between 07 until 14 September. The event features more than 40 sports and has been held since 1990, starting in Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: EPA-EFE/HENNING BAGGER Dancers pose on water during a photo-call to promote the ballet Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake at St James’ Park in London, Britain 11 September 2024. Matthew Bournes Swan Lake will have a 30th Anniversary tour starting on 11 November 2024 in Theatre Royal Plymouth. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Demonstrators clash with members of the police in the vicinity of the Argentinean Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 September 2024. Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies reached a quorum to start a special session to deal with President Javier Milei’s veto of the pension reform law, while the area around the parliament is fenced off and protesters are beginning to gather. 