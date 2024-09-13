24 hours in pictures, 13 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

James Blunt performs at the Who We Used To Be tour at Grand Arena on September 12, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The multiple award-winning and Grammy nominated artist is touring South Africa in support of his new album Who We Used To Be. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring James Blunt performing in Cape Town, firefighters stinguishing fires in the Big Pines hills near Wrightwood, California, police fighting crime in Eldorado Park, and London Fashion Week. Firefighters cut and estinguish the fire in a tree on the road as the Bridge Fire burns in the Big Pines hills near Wrightwood, California, on September 12, 2024. A wildfire in the hills near Los Angeles exploded overnight, torching dozens of homes as its footprint swelled 1,000 percent by September 11, 2024. The Bridge Fire is one of three out-of-control blazes that have erupted around the United States’ second-biggest city, fueled by a punishing heat wave and fanned by gusting winds, it has now has now swelled to over 51,000 acres, destroying at least 33 homes. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) Civilian women watch the manipulation of an anti-tank grenade launcher as they take part in a military training given by former Ukrainian servicemen at a civic centre at an unspecified location in the Kharkiv region on September 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Hannibal Laguna during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM), in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2024. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM) 2024 runs from 12 to 16 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/BORJA SANCHEZ-TRILLO A man is searched by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers during an operation in search for drugs and illegal firearms in Eldorado Park near Johannesburg on September 13, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) Cyril Ramaphosa and Panyaza Lesufi at the signing of the BELA Bill into law at Union Buildings on September 13, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Bill aims to strengthen governance and account for developments in the education landscape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters block Namir main road during a protest calling for a ceasefire and for the release of the Israeli hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 13 September 2024. According to the Israeli military, 101 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead by the IDF. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Palestinian children inspect their damaged home following an Israeli operation at the Nur Shams refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 13 September 2024. At least 11 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli military operations started on 10 September in Tubas, Tulkarem and its refugee camps, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military stated it conducted a ‘counterterrorism operation’ in the areas of Tubas and Tulkarem. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH A Pakistani vendor sits inside his shop selling second-hand auto spare parts at Shoba bazar in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 September 2024. Shoba Bazar is a mini-motor industrial zone with dozens of shops selling second-hand motor parts such as nuts and bolts to heavy engines, chassis to bearings, wheel drums and springs. Smuggling of auto parts across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has impacted local manufacturers and the national economy. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) estimates that smuggling through Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) results in a loss of billions of rupees annually, with smuggled goods flooding Pakistani markets. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB A model presents a creation for the Bora Aksu catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 13 September 2024. London Fashion Weeks runs from 12 to 17 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN An eight-feet tall idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha made of three kilogram of wool is presented during the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 13 September 2024. The idol is meant for the festival Ganesha Chaturthi, a ten-day long event which is celebrated all over India. During the Ganpati festival, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, idols of the Hindu deity are worshiped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. The Ganesh festival comes to an end on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Military and police officers from Jamaica and Belize arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 September 2024. Military and police officers from Jamaica and Belize arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 September 2024. The first Jamaican and Belizean troops for the Multinational Security Support Mission have arrived in Port-au-Prince and will join the 400 Kenyan agents, the country leading the operation, who are already in Haiti. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin Firefighters build anti-flood barriers on the bank of the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 13 September 2024. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) has issued a extreme precipitation warning of unusually intense rainfall which can significantly raise water levels and that will affect the Czech Republic from 12 September until the end of the week. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Members of the public inspect huge cabbages entered in the giant vegetable competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at Newby Hall country house, near Ripon, northern England, on September 13, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)