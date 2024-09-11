24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A palm tree stands in the foreground as the ‘Airport Fire’ continues to burn in the distance in Lake Elsinore, California, USA, 10 September 2024. The quick-moving brush fire that ignited Monday afternoon in Orange County, before growing to more than 34,000 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire, has triggered mandatory evacuations in both Orange and Riverside counties. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring former US president Donald Trump speaking to members of the media following his presidential debate in Philadelphia, US singer Pharrell Williams arriving for the screening of the movie ‘Piece By Piece’ during the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival, Pastor Mboro continues his bail application, and an aerial view of the partially collapsed Carola Bridge in Dresden, Germany. Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following his presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in the debate’s press file in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 September 2024. The two candidates faced off for 90 minutes in their only planned debate of the 2024 presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO US singer Pharrell Williams arrives for the screening of the movie ‘Piece By Piece’ during the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, 10 September 2024. The annual film festival runs from 05 to 15 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/EDUARDO LIMA A model presents a creation by Spanish label Maison Mesa during a fashion show within the Madrid es Moda fashion week, in Madrid, Spain, 10 September 2024. The Madrid es Moda fashion week runs from 07 to 11 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin Members of the group ‘Uproot Plastic’ hold up banners during a rally against the South Korean government’s environmental policy, in Seoul, South Korea, 11 September 2024. Protesters gathered to call on the government to highlight the importance of the creation of a global plastics treaty. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) will hold the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) on the creation of a global plastics treaty, from 25 November to 01 December 2024 in Busan, South Korea. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN A fisherman spreads his fishnets at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekhuruleni, 11 September 2024, for a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous application was unsuccessful in August. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen An aerial photograph taken with a drone of fishermen’s boats anchored on the dry banks of Lake Habbaniyah, which has turned into a pond of stagnant water due to desertification and drought, Anbar Province, Iraq, 07 September 2024 (issued 11 September 2024). Iraq’s Lake Habbaniyah, one of the most important water bodies in the center of the country, dried up and forced the inhabitants of its shores to abandon the region after losing their jobs in fishing, agriculture and tourism. Once teeming with life, where fishing boats and tourists sailed over an area of more than 140 square kilometres, Lake Habbaniyah is now a shallow, stagnant body of water, unsuitable for drinking, fishing and tourism. Picture: EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL A New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sanitation worker fumigates in a slum area to reduce breeding sites for mosquitoes so as to prevent Dengue and other mosquito-borne tropical diseases, in New Delhi, India, 11 September 2024. According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) data released on 06 September, dengue cases dropped over 94% compared to the previous year. NDMC has been conducting an anti mosquito breeding drive in the New Delhi area, which includes eliminating larva of mosquitoes breeding in the water, spraying insecticides in gutters and in accumulated water and fumigation to curb the outbreak of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA A view of the German Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) corporation logo, installed on the company’s headquarters in Munich, Germany, 10 September 2024. BMW said it is recalling cars due to potentially faulty brakes, adding that technical actions linked to the Integrated Braking System (IBS) affects more than 1.5 million cars in total. The Board of Management of BMW AG also adjusted the guidance for the 2024 financial year, noting that ongoing muted demand in China affected the sales. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI Aerial view of the partially collapsed Carola Bridge (Carolabruecke) is seen in the city centre of Dresden, Saxony, eastern Germany, on September 11, 2024. A roughly 100-metre (330-foot) section of the Carola Bridge, which connects Dresden’s historic old town to other parts of the city, plunged into the Elbe River around 03:00 am (0100 GMT) on September 11, 2024, the Dresden fire brigade said. Authorities said no one was injured but there was a risk of further sections crumbling. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) A farmer leads cows back into the valleys during the traditional Viehscheid festival in Bad Hindelang, Germany, 11 September 2024. Viehscheid and Almabtrieb are the names of the annual festival which takes place at the end of summer. During the festival the farmers lead their cattle from the mountain pastures to bring them back to the valleys. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI Military personnel pay their respects upon the arrival of the coffin with the remains of the former director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, who died last Sunday in a helicopter accident along with eight other people; at the former Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, 10 September 2024. The United States Government will send a group of experts in air accidents to El Salvador to support the investigation of the helicopter accident that left 9 dead on Sunday, including the director of the Police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javier Aparicio A young model presents a creation for the Red Copper children’s wear brand show during the China Fashion Week, in Beijing, China, 10 September 2024. The 2024 China Fashion Week runs from 03 to 13 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESSICA LEE Aerial photograph showing a man walking on a sandbank formed by the historic low of the Madeira River, in Porto Velho, Brazil 10 September 2024. The largest tropical forest on the planet is currently facing an extreme drought, which has left several Amazon tributaries at their lowest levels in history and has isolated dozens of rural communities, in addition to favoring the spread of fires. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana Victoria Police hold a protester to the ground during a rally against the LandForces International Land Defence Exposition at the Melbourne Convention and Entertainment Centre in Melbourne, Australia, 11 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT Evicted residents from Moshe Mphahlela residence carry a bed in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, 11 September 2024, after being evicted from occupying government owned container flats in the township. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen