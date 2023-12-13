24 hours in pictures, 13 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A vendor sells ornaments at a public square ahead of Christmas in Kolkata, India, 13 December 2023. Christmas Day is a Christian holiday observed generally on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: John Daly of the United States looks on while playing the 14th hole prior to the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 13, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Giant pandas at Chongqing Zoo, Chongqing, China, 10 December, 2023. (Photo by stringer / ImagineChina / Imaginechina via AFP)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 10: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced today that interest rates will remain unchanged. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Palestinian men from the Rajabi family collect belongings in the rubble of their house which was demolished by Israeli army bulldozers in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, on December 13, 2023, on the grounds that it was built without a construction permit. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Feyenoord’s supporters cheer during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Celtic and Feyenoord at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow on December 13, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)