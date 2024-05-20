Crime

By Faizel Patel

20 May 2024

Teen dies after being locked in cold room for stealing chocolate

Angry community members have gathered outside the store demanding answers after the death of the youngster.

Photo: iStock

A 13-year-old teenager has died after being allegedly locked inside a supermarket cold room overnight for stealing a bar of chocolate.

It is understood the incident happened in Ratanda, south of Gauteng on Sunday.

Angry community members have reportedly gathered outside the store demanding answers after the death of the youngster, crime expert Yusuf Abramjee said.

Police told The Citizen that officers are currently on scene and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

