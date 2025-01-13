24 hours in pictures, 13 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Hindu bride attends a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 January 2025. Over 100 Hindu couples participated in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on 12 January, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of wedding expenses for economically disadvantaged families. This event, part of an annual tradition established 16 years ago, involves a selection process where applicants are shortlisted based on their income and social status. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER