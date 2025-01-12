48 hours in pictures, 12 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the Los Angeles fires, spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods January 11, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control. Across the city, at least 11 people have died as multiple fires have ripped through residential areas since January 7, razing thousands of homes in destruction that US President Joe Biden likened to a “war scene.” (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)