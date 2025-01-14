24 hours in pictures, 14 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Smoke rises from burning tires behind a street billboard during a protest on the day of the new parliament’s inauguration, in Maputo, Mozambique, 13 January 2025. The swearing-in ceremony of the deputies elected to Mozambique’s new parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, is underway as two opposition parties, Renamo and MDM that reject the outcome of the October 2024 election, boycotted the ceremony. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO