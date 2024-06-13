24 hours in pictures, 13 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man stands next to a sacrificial animal at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslims’ festival of Eid Al-Adha, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter goats, sheep, and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. They split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of sex workers calling for the legalisation of prostitution in Bangkok, Australian Swimming Trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, preparations ahead of the first sitting of the National Assembly at Cape Town and the Vivienne Westwood press view at Christie’s auction house in London.
An activist representative of sex workers holds a sign during a demonstration calling for the legalization of prostitution at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 June 2024. The Thai government has pledged to legalize the prostitution after the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security drafted a bill to protect sex workers and regulate the profession in a bid to save sex workers from being exploited. In Thailand sex workers were fighting for their basic and occupational rights protection for decades but under the 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act which enforced sex work a crime. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
South Korea’s Se-Bom Lee competes in the men’s 200m individual medley heats during the Australian Swimming Trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre on June 13, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
General views of preparations ahead of the first sitting of the National Assembly at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 13, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after the IEC declared that the May 29 general elections were free and fair. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
An activist protesting the high cost of living reacts while being detained by security officers before Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Njuguna Ndung’u (unseen) proceeds to the Kenyan Parliament to read the Government’s Budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year in Nairobi, on June 13, 2024. – Kenya’s finance minister on June 13, 2024 presented the East African nation’s biggest ever budget, alongside contentious tax proposals to help plug a hole in the public finances. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)
A Przewalski’s horse called Zeta II exits her transport crate upon arriving at the Alibi reintroduction center in the Altyn Dala area of Kazakhstan, 04 June 2024 (issued 13 June 2024). Two CASA army aircrafts carrying a total of eight horses on board took off from airports in Prague and Berlin on 03 June and landed in Arkalyk, Kazakhstan, the following day, as part of the Return of Wild Horses project – a joint effort by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), the Frankfurt Zoological Society and the Czech Army. The project involves moving Przewalski’s horses – extinct in the wild in the late 1960s – back to their native steppes in Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala region in order to save the species, as well as restore fully functioning steppe grassland ecosystems. According to the mission organizers, the Prague Zoo has played a crucial role in preserving the species in captivity so far. The goal of the operation is to return at least 40 horses throughout the next few years and help establish a self-sustaining population in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
epaselect epa11407306 Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) greets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) during a welcome ceremony for the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, 13 June 2024. The 50th G7 summit will bring together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Ewa Swoboda of Poland reacts after the women’s 4x100m Relay final at the European Athletics Championships 2024 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 12 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa
Flames rise after a massive fire broke out at the asphalt storage facility of an oil refinery in Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region, early on June 13, 2024. (Photo by Safin HAMID / AFP)
Palestinian students attend a class in a tent school in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 June 2024. After the Israeli army destroyed schools in southern Gaza, they established a group of Palestinian teachers, a ‘tent school’ that includes 200 school-age children from 6 to 12 years old in the camp. For refugees, the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict has deprived students of their studies for nearly eight months. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A person takes smartphone photos of gloves designed by late British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (1941-2022) during a press view at Christie’s auction house in London, Britain, 13 June 2024. Westwood’s personal wardrobe and collection will be on display from 14 June to 28 June 2024, with the first part of the auction taking place on 25 June 2024, as well as the online auction running alongside the exhibition dates. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A policeman shoots tear gas at demonstrators during a protest outside of the senate as a debate is in progress inside in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 June 2024. The Argentina senate began the debate of the Law Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, a key piece of reform of President Javier Milei, after obtaining the approval of the deputy chamber on 29 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
