24 hours in pictures, 13 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man stands next to a sacrificial animal at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslims’ festival of Eid Al-Adha, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter goats, sheep, and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. They split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN