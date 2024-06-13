Snap, style, and speed: The HUAWEI Pura 70 series revolution arrives

South Africa welcomes the arrival of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, a smartphone lineup with striking designs and cutting-edge mobile photography capabilities. Since their announcement in early May 2024, these devices have stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

The standout pop-out camera system on the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra has become a talking point, appealing to photography aficionados and general smartphone users. With the Pura 70 Series, HUAWEI offers a unique combination of stylish aesthetics, innovative technology, and exceptional performance, setting a new benchmark in the smartphone market.

Design and innovation shine in the HUAWEI Pura 70 series

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series places a strong emphasis on aesthetics. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, inspired by the glistening lights of the Seine River, features a vegan leather back with an elegant embossed starry pattern and subtle plaid texture, available in green and black.

For those who prefer a minimalist look, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro offers sleek black and pure snow white options. The HUAWEI Pura 70 brings a vibrant touch with its youthful colour palette, introducing a striking cherry rose pink alongside classic black and white.

In terms of photography, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is a true game-changer and Ranked by DXOMark, the No 1 Smartphone Camera. Its Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera, with its 1-inch sensor and F1.6 aperture, extends automatically during shooting, accommodating a large sensor and wide aperture for superior low-light performance. The Ultra Speed Snapshot technology, driven by the advanced Ultra Lighting system and the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine, ensures crisp and clear images of fast-moving subjects, even at speeds up to 300km/h.

Durability and performance redefined: The HUAWEI Pura 70 series

HUAWEI has significantly enhanced its smartphones’ durability with the new HUAWEI Pura 70 Series. The Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro are equipped with Super Durable Kunlun Glass, offering double the drop resistance compared to the previous generation. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra takes durability a step further with Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, which combines superior scratch resistance and robust drop protection thanks to its innovative amorphous diamond carbon material.

Beyond their stunning aesthetics, the Pura 70 Series redefines battery performance. The Pura 70 Ultra features a powerful 5200mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless SuperCharge. The Pura 70 Pro houses a 5050mAh battery in its sleek design, while the Pura 70 offers a substantial 4900mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Another impressive feature is the high-resolution display and the new generation of HUAWEI X-True™ Display technology, which provides an immersive viewing experience with precise colours and sharp details.

Running on the new EMUI 14.2 operating system, the Pura 70 Series includes a suite of intelligent features. AI Gesture Control allows for intuitive interactions, while AI Privacy View ensures that a user’s information remains secure in shared environments. The Pura 70 Series represents a significant advancement in smartphone design, photography, and performance.

Available now starting from R19 999.00 with promotional gifts valued over R7 700.00 on the HUAWEI online store (Ts & Cs apply) and at HUAWEI Authorised Experience Stores, the series is also available in Operator stores starting from R699 on a 36-month plan.

