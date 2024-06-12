24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Giant female panda Ran Ran breastfeeds one of her twin cubs at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an Bifengxia Base, during a press tour, near Ya’an, Sichuan province, China, 12 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES