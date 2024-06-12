24 hours in pictures, 12 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Giant female panda Ran Ran breastfeeds one of her twin cubs at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an Bifengxia Base, during a press tour, near Ya’an, Sichuan province, China, 12 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
A blacksmith sharpens knives that will be used to slaughter sacrificial animals and cut meat during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A young crocodile is handled inside a plastic tube as it is being prepared for shipping at Aquatis, Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium-vivarium, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 12 June 2024. Raised by Aquatis in Lausanne, sixteen young West African crocodiles (Crocodylus suchus) embarked on their journey to Morocco on Wednesday. Sixty years after their disappearance from the area, they will be gradually reintroduced into their natural habitat, a first on the African continent. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Muslim worshippers touch the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on June 12, 2024, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Russian honour guards wait before a ceremony to present the highest state awards in science and technology, literature and art, as well as outstanding achievements in human rights and charity activities, at the Kremlin’s St George’s Hall in Moscow, Russia, 12 June 2024.The public holiday is celebrated annually on 12 June, the day the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) was adopted on 12 June 1990. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALERIY SHARIFULIN/KREMLIN / POOL
Newly-wed couples parade through the streets after they got married during a traditional ceremony, dubbed the ‘Weddings of ‘St. Anthony’ at the Cathedral of Lisbon, in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 June 2024. Eleven couples got married this time during the traditional event which refers to the 12th century Saint Anthony of Padua who was born in Lisbon and is considered a matchmaker and patron of young brides. The ‘Weddings of St. Anthony’ tradition dating from 1958 is part of the Lisboa festivities and was meant as a way of giving couples in financial difficulties the opportunity to get married. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOAO RELVAS
A poses with a sacrificial camels put on sale at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslims’ festival of Eid Al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan, 12 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter goats, sheep, and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. They split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A man on a boat collects recyclable plastics from the heavily polluted Citarum River at Batujajar in Bandung, West Java, on June 12, 2024. (Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP)
Prosthetic lower legs are seen in the prosthetic limbs facility at the Seeger Center for Technical Orthopedics in Berlin, Germany, 12 June 2024. ‘Life Bridge Ukraine’, a health project between the cities of Berlin and Kyiv, is providing prosthetics and rehab to Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs in the ongoing Russian war. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Russian Navy’s ‘Kazan’ nuclear submarine arrives in Havana, Cuba, 12 June 2024. A Russian Navy flotilla including a modern frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Havana as part of a scheduled visit. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons by riot police outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires on June 12, 2024. Argentine senators are discussing a key reform package for the ultra-right-wing president Javier Milei, in a session marked by strikes and demonstrations in front of Congress. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Sacrificial animals are put on sale at a market ahead of the Muslims’ festival of Eid Al-Adha in Kabul, Afghansitan, 12 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter goats, sheep, and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. They split the meat into three parts; one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL