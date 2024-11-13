24 hours in pictures, 13 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A visitor attends the exhibition ‘Amazonia. The Ancestral Future’, at the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB) in Barcelona, Spain, 12 November 2024. The exhibition asserts the significance of Amazonia, a vast region inhabited by over 30 million people and home to the largest tropical forest on the planet, as a crucial area for understanding the climate emergency. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Danny Jordaan appearing in court, voters queuing to cast their votes before the opening of the polls during the 2024 Somaliland presidential election, a view on the Angel Oloron shelter covered by snow in Belagoa, Spain, and a robot seen during the session”Meet the new robot co-worker” at the 2024 Web Summit Lisbon. Danny Jordaan appears at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court alongside Trevor Neethling and Gronie Hluyo (SAFA CFO) in Johannesburg on corruption and fraud charges, 13 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Voters queue to cast their votes before the opening of the polls during the 2024 Somaliland presidential election in Hargeisa on November 13, 2024. Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, holds a presidential election on November 13, 2024 at a time of diplomatic tensions in the Horn of Africa. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) South African Police Service (SAPS) officers escort community members to a mine shaft to negotiate with artisanal miners underground to resurface in Stilfontein on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP) Volunteers load school table-benches selected for refurbishing into a truck outside Ecole Issa Kane, in Grand-Dakar, Dakar, Senegal, 21 September 2024 (issued on 13 November 2024). The school, which was in advanced state of disrepair, was renovated during two weekends in September 2024 by 80 volunteers from an association called Team Niintche. An additional 120 volunteers and professionals shared their skills for the greater good of the students, the teachers and the community in this working class neighbored of Grand Dakar. The association’s project, called BES for Bien Etre Scolaire (School Well-being), included the renovation of 300 school-benches, masonry, floor tiling, painting of nine classrooms, electric repairs and beautification of the school grounds so that students want to come back to school and teachers want to stay, according to Moustafa Gueye, general coordinator of the Team Niintche. An estimated budget was nine million CFA (13,720 euros) of which only six million CFA (9,147 euros) was obtained through public donations, while the local town hall subsidized the remaining amount. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE A man feeds pigeons in a park amidst the autumn coloured trees in Moscow, Russia, 13 November 2024. Temperatures in the Russian capital dropped to one degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A view on the Angel Oloron shelter covered by snow in Belagoa, Navarra, Spain, 13 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES A robot is seen during the session”Meet the new robot co-worker” at the 2024 Web Summit Lisbon in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 November 2024. The Web Summit 2024 takes place from 11 to 14 November in Lisbon, Portugal, under the theme ‘Where the future will be born’, featuring 2,750 startups, in which the main focus is to promote meaningful connections and communities through meetings, fuelled by the Summit Engine, the Web Summit software. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO Locals walk at Durbar Square in Kathmandu on November 13, 2024. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) A woman touches a giant panda doll displayed inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 13 November 2024. The Israeli army on 13 November confirmed that further airstrikes had been carried out overnight in the same area, claiming to have targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, around 3,300 people have been killed and over 14,200 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER An Israeli Apache helicopter flies as an alarm for hostile aircraft (UAV) fire from Lebanon sounds above the city of Kiryat Yam, north of Haifa, Israel, 13 November 2024. According to the Israeli army, two UAVs were intercepted over Israeli territory. No injuries were reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Students shout slogans after paying tribute to the first ruler of Sikh empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh, near his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Amritsar on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A man walks past a mural painted to raise awareness on the issue of air pollution in Varanasi on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) A fisherman is silhouetted as he casts his net along the banks of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) Farmers representing FUGEA, the United Federation of Breeders and Farmers Groups, stage a demonstration calling for stopping the EU-Mercosur agreement in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, 13 November 2024. The European Union is pressing to finalise the EU-Mercosur trade agreement at the upcoming G20 summit in Brasilia on November 18 and 19. This agreement is expected to boost imports of agricultural products from Mercosur countries, particularly beef, an industry already well-established both domestically and abroad. However, these imports represent unfair competition for our farmers, as the standards in Mercosur countries are significantly lower, and the beef is sold at much cheaper prices, which drives down market prices. This fosters industrial-scale meat production in Brazil, contributing to widespread deforestation. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS