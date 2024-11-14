24 hours in pictures, 14 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man walks past a ginkgo tree with yellow autumn foliage in Seoul on November 14, 2024. The Seoul Metropolitan Government designated the ginkgo biloba as the capital’s official tree in 1971. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Cambodian rowers preparing their boats for a race as part of the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, protestors affiliated to Doctors Without Borders marching through Sandton on World Diabetes Day, a military armoured vehicle blocking the road as protesters try to make their way to the Ressano Garcia border post between Mozambique and South Africa, and an inflatable decoy of a M270 MLRS military vehicle displayed during a media presentation in Decin, Czech Republic.

Cambodian rowers prepare their boats for a race as part of the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 November 2024. The three-day festival runs on 14-16 November and features boat teams from across Cambodia competing in river races. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Protesters affiliated to Doctors Without Borders march through Sandton, 14 October 2024, on World Diabetes Day on their way to the offices of Danish pharmaceutical corporation Novo Nordisk. The protesters are intensifying the call to reduce the cost of insulin pens to 1USD (approximately R17). Novo Nordisk has also notified Doctors Without Borders that it would soon discontinue the production of human insulin pens. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A military armoured vehicle blocks the road as protesters try to make their way to the Ressano Garcia border post between Mozambique and South Africa on November 13, 2024. Mozambique’s main border with South Africa was closed again on November 13, 2024 as dozens of protestors blocked trucks and cars following the opposition leader’s call for more demonstrations against results of last month’s vote. Supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane blocked traffic at the Ressano Garcia border where dozens of trucks headed to South Africa were backed up and security forces escorted a few cars across. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP)

This aerial view shows trucks in a queue trying to reach the Ressano Garcia border post between Mozambique and South Africa on November 13, 2024. Mozambique’s main border with South Africa was closed again on November 13, 2024 as dozens of protestors blocked trucks and cars following the opposition leader’s call for more demonstrations against results of last month’s vote.

Supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane blocked traffic at the Ressano Garcia border where dozens of trucks headed to South Africa were backed up and security forces escorted a few cars across. (Photo by Alfredo ZUNIGA / AFP)

This photograph taken on November 14, 2024 shows the construction site “Mareterra” at Monaco’s offshore extension, a future eco-district of 6 hectares, at Anse du Portier in Monaco. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

A vehicle lies damaged in the sea following floods caused by heavy rains in Torre Archirafi, near Catania, Italy, 14 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Members of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, fire a gun salute celebrating the King’s birthday at Green Park, in London, on November 14, 2024. Britain’s head of state King Charles III turns 76, still in the grip of cancer treatment but with his passion for work undimmed by what his son and heir Prince William called a “brutal” year. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

A Sikh priest (C) carries the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev (founder of Sikhism) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 14, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

The newly inaugurated restaurant ‘Botta’ features a solar panel facade at the Glacier 3000 resort in Les Diablerets, Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland, 14 November 2024. The restaurant, built 3,000 meters above sea level in the Swiss Alps and a favorite destination for tourists, was partially destroyed by fire in the September 2022 fire. The new structure’s interior was redesigned by Swiss architect Mario Botta, while the exterior design was preserved, with the addition of 600 solar panels on the southwest facade aimed at increasing energy efficiency. Picture: EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

An inflatable decoy of a M270 MLRS military vehicle is displayed during a media presentation in Decin, Czech Republic, 11 November 2024 (issued 14 November 2024). Inflatech company from Decin produces hi-end military decoys designed for training and deception of reconnaissance and targeting systems of the opponent in combat ranging from fighters, all kinds of tracked or wheeled vehicles, tanks, and radars to helicopters, like Leopard 2A4, M1 Abrams, M142 HIMARS, M270 MLRS, Patriot, F-16, and SU-27. They sell to customers worldwide in real size. Inflatech is one of the few manufacturers in the world that produces inflatable deception targets capable of not only visually and dimensionally mimicking real machines. Inflatech’s deceptive targets can also alone move independently using small power units, and have electronic systems that can simulate the operation of real vehicles and combat vehicles, such as thermal radiation traces, electronic signals, etc. The company is also working on other innovations such as remote control and self-propelled versions. Decoys are also extra lightweight, packable in bags, and easily transportable by a few soldiers because they are made of synthetic silk. For example, a replica Leopard 2A4 tank weighs only 44 kg. A properly trained and experienced operator can inflate it in a few minutes, as well as deflate it. Inflatech didn’t say the price, but for comparison, the cost of the decoy is hundreds of times cheaper than a better Russian missile. Inflatech Chief Executive Vojtech Fresser would not confirm if their products are sold to Ukraine and being used by the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion. However, as an example, he said that he learned from open sources that a Russian missile allegedly destroyed a Ukrainian-made Inflatech M270 MLRS decoy. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a school building in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 November 2024. A fire broke out on the Muslim Public School’s top floor, reportedly caused by a short circuit. Students and teachers were outside on the school lawn when the fire broke out, and all were evacuated. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A metro train moves as the city is covered in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 14 November 2024. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the National Capital Region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) labels New Delhi in the ‘severe’ category, and AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 466 (‘severe plus’) at 10 am Indian time. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Numerous new cars are parked at a car logistics terminal in Essen, Germany, 14 November 2024. Germany’s largest carmaker, Volkswagen, has informed its workforce that it may close three factories dedicated to its core Volkswagen brand in Germany and reduce employee wages, according to the company’s workers council. This announcement sets the stage for a potentially prolonged dispute with unions representing around 120,000 German workers. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

City Power technician Mokete Segalo opens a substation door at Trade Route Mall in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, 14 November 2024, during their weekly revenue collection operation, aimed at improving revenue recovery efforts. The operation targeted 10 defaulting customers within the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre (SDC) supplied areas, collectively owing City Power over R58million. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A Chinese WZ-7 drone is displayed during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, in southern China’s Guangdong province on November 14, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

The art installation of by Liz West ‘Our Color Reflection’ at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, Britain, 14 November 2024. The installation is showcased in the 18th-century chapel, made from hundreds of mirrored discs, which was deconsecrated and converted into an exhibition space in 2009. The exhibition runs from 15 November 2024 to 05 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 13 November 2024