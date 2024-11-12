24 hours in pictures, 12 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Orphaned rhino calf Jonathan (5 months old) enjoys a run at a rhino orphanage near Pretoria, South Africa, 12 November 2024. Led by the charity Saving the Wild, rhino orphans David and Jonathan are the ambassadors of their campaign for rhino legislation. An estimated 10,000 rhinos have been poached in South Africa since 2010, yet there is no minimum sentence for rhino poaching, meaning there is no great deterrent to stop poachers from killing rhinos in South Africa. Saving the Wild works with the team in the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa, who are responsible for the arrest of more than 300 rhino poachers and the seizure of more than 50 high-caliber rifles, and there have been almost no convictions since 2016. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK