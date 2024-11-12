24 hours in pictures, 12 November 2024
Orphaned rhino calf Jonathan (5 months old) enjoys a run at a rhino orphanage near Pretoria, South Africa, 12 November 2024. Led by the charity Saving the Wild, rhino orphans David and Jonathan are the ambassadors of their campaign for rhino legislation. An estimated 10,000 rhinos have been poached in South Africa since 2010, yet there is no minimum sentence for rhino poaching, meaning there is no great deterrent to stop poachers from killing rhinos in South Africa. Saving the Wild works with the team in the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa, who are responsible for the arrest of more than 300 rhino poachers and the seizure of more than 50 high-caliber rifles, and there have been almost no convictions since 2016. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Phumulamqashi residents protest along Golden Highway after Johannesburg Water cut illegal water connections in the area, 11 November 2024, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Phumulamqashi residents protest along Golden Highway after Johannesburg Water cut illegal water connections in the area, 11 November 2024, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The newlyweds dressed in wedding costumes parade in Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hunan Province, 11 November 2024. A hundred couples from all over China attended a mass wedding ceremony at Fenghuang ancient town on 11 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / GUO LILIANG
The United States Marine Corps Band marches up Fifth Avenue during the annual New York City Veterans Day Parade in New York, USA, 11 November 2024. Veterans Day is held annually in the United States to honor living veterans who served in the military and started as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I in 1919. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Surgeons perform reconstructive surgery, 12 November 2024, during the Smile Foundation’s Smile Week at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Throughout the week, 18 children with from underserved communities suffering from facial anomalies will undergo reconstructive surgery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A truck carrying gunmen affiliated with Sudan’s army drives on a street in the eastern city of Gedaref on November 11, 2024. The war between rival Sudanese generals since April 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million, with 3.1 million of them seeking shelter beyond the country’s borders, according to the UN. (Photo by AFP)
A villager wades on floodwater in the flood-hit municipality of San Pablo, Isabela province, Philippines, 12 November 2024. The Philippine government is on a 10-day alert for the impact of Typhoon Toraji and two more tropical cyclones expected to hit the country in a few days, according to the Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. Villagers living on identified to be prone to landslides must evacuate immediately due to ground saturation from successive typhoons impacting these areas, Remulla added. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Red Eagle Aerobatic Team performs in JL-8 aircrafts, during the flight demonstration at the Airshow China, in Zhuhai, China, 12 November 2024. This event is the largest airshow and aerospace trade expo in China and has been held in Zhuhai, Guangdong, every even year since 1996. The exhibition showcases a variety of technologies, including drones, weapon systems, aircraft, electronic warfare, and space technologies. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A white-nosed coati (Nasua narica) is pictured at the Metropolitan Natural Park, a protected area in Panama City, on November 11, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)
Supporters of the Alliance du Changement (Alliance for Change), led by opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam, chant slogans and wave flags as they celebrate following the announcement of initial results of Mauritius’ legislative election, in Plaine Magnien on November 11, 2024. – Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth conceded on November 11, 2024 that his coalition was heading for a major drubbing in hotly disputed legislative elections, paving the way for the opposition to take power. (Photo by Laura Morosoli / AFP)
Revelers take part in the kickoff of the Limburg carnival season, on Roermond’s Station Square, the Netherlands, 11 November 2024. Several places in the Netherlands celebrate the ‘eleventh of the eleventh’ the kickoff to carnival. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN
Ivorian artist Angelo Djessan works on a mural during the first graffiti festival ‘Graff Ivoire’ in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 11 November 2024. The festival features artists from Senegal, Guinea, Benin, and South Africa, as well as representatives from Switzerland and France. The event runs until 19 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
An Indian youngster plays near an elephant-shaped fiber sculpture at an amusement park in Kolkata, India, 11 November 2024. Over the next four days, wild animal replicas are being installed for the winter fair. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
The Natural History Museum retail commercial manager Sam Barnes reveals the museum’s 2024 Christmas jumper on the T-rex during a photocall at the Natural History Museum on November 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)
An artwork ‘Rule III’ by British artist Antony Gormley is seen during a media preview of his exhibition ‘Body Buildings’ at Galleria Continua in the 798 art district in Beijing on November 12, 2024. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
