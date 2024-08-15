24 hours in pictures, 15 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Actors take part in a reenactment of the Battle of Warsaw 1920, organized as part of the commemorations of the battle’s 104th anniversary, in Ossow village, Poland, 15 August 2024. The battle is dubbed the Miracle at the Vistula River, since it is said to have stopped the Soviet invasion on Poland. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRZEMYSLAW PIATKOWSKI

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring amazing Premier League football team bead art in Rosebank, attendees enjoying the opening day of the Paredes de Coura music festival in Portugal, India Independence Day celebrations and actress Connie Chiume funeral in Daveyton. Bead artist Peter Kazowa poses, 15 August 2024, for a photograph with some of his Premier Leage team artworks, including the badges of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Kazowa’s artworks are available on the corner of Chester Road and Jan Smuts Avenue. Ironically, a Manchester United supporter, he says the Manchester United badge always sells out. The new Premier League season starts on 16 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Supporters of Sri Lanka’s main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) celebrate after accepting nomination papers for the upcoming Presidential Election near the Election Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 August 2024. The Elections Commission announced a total of 39 candidates, from recognized political parties and independent groups, submitted their nominations for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for 21 September 2024. Picure: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina sits in a glass cage during her treason trial in Sverdlovsk Regional court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, 15 August 2024. The Sverdlovsk Regional Court sentenced Ksenia Karelina, a US and Russian citizen accused of treason, to 12 years in prison. Karelina was arrested in February 2024 in Yekaterinburg. The FSB stated that she was involved in providing financial support to the armed forces of Ukraine. According to the special service, since February 2022 she ‘proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER Attendees enjoy the opening day of the Paredes de Coura music festival in Paredes de Coura, northern Portugal, 14 August 2024. The festival runs through 17 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO A woman collects belongings after heavy rain causes flooding in Zapotlanejo, Jalisco, Mexico, 14 August 2024. One person died and 137 homes and businesses were damaged by the overflowing of a stream after heavy rain fell during the early hours local authorities reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO Detainees in handcuffs during Malaysia Immigration raid at the clothing department store in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 15 August 2024. ‘All 83 illegal immigrants were detained for various offenses including not having documents, overstaying and misuse of passport’, Deputy Director General of Immigration (Operations), Jafri Embok Taha said. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Bathers dive into the sea for a midnight swim to celebrate ‘Ferragosto’ in Mondello beach, Palermo, Sicily, Italy, 15 August 2024. Ferragosto is an Italian public holiday celebrated on 15 August every year, coinciding with the major Catholic feast of the Assumption of Mary. It also marks the peak of the summer vacation period. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) greets students after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations in the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, 15 August 2024. Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort marking 78 years of independence from Britain since 1947. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI An activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) waves India’s national flag as he celebrates 78th Anniversary of Indian Independence, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 August 2024. India declared its independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Late legendary actress Connie Chiume’s colleagues pay tribute at Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton, 15 August 2024. She appeared in different dramas such as Gomora, Soul City and Zone 14. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A woman and a man pack their belongings as members of the Cape Town Metro Police Department (CTMPD) assist employees of the Cape Town City Council to remove the structures and belongings of people living on the the side of a road in the Cape Town city centre, on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Visitors pose for photographs in front of a large floral mural at the Southport Flower Show in Southport, Britain, 15 August 2024. The Southport Flower Show, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is held annually at Victoria Park in the seaside town of Southport and includes show gardens, garden theatre and show jumping. This year’s show runs from 15 to 18 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN Residential buildings are seen in the background as a large wave advances on Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 14 August 2024. The Brazilian Navy issued a storm surge warning for the entire coast of Rio de Janeiro, valid until 14 August at 9 pm, with 4-meter-high waves expected. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE COHELO Supporters of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protest outside Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Dhanmondi 32, the residence of late president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 August 2024. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement called for the protest as part of the week-long so-called ‘Resistance Week’ on the anniversary of the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members in his personal residence on 15 August 1975. Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on 08 August 2024 after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and fled the country on 05 August 2024 amid the student-led mass uprising over the government’s job quota system. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM