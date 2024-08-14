24 hours in pictures, 14 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An intercity bus with Pakistan’s national flag on it carry passengers along a road during country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Amna YASEEN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring festivalgoers participating in the ‘Water Patk Day’ in Spain, twin baby pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao in South Korea, the memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv and supporters of NGO Sea Shepherd’s founder Paul Watson demonstrating in front of Danish Embassy in Brussels. A homeless encampment under a freeway underpass in Oakland, California, USA, 13 August 2024. On August 8, after California Governor Gavin Newsom joined the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to help clear several homeless encampment sites in Los Angeles, he told reporters at a news conference he vowed to start taking state funding away from cities and counties that are not doing enough to move people out of encampments and into shelters. Newsom issued an executive order last month directing state agencies and departments to urgently address homeless encampments, including by taking necessary and deliberate steps to notify and support the people inhabiting the encampment prior to removal. The Governor’s order follows the Supreme Court’s decision in Grants Pass, which also urges local governments to use substantial funding provided by the state to take similar action. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (C) is shown the way by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt (L) during a visit at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 August 2024. The Constitutional Court is scheduled on 14 August to issue a verdict for an ethics probe case which could lead to the dismissal of prime minister Srettha for allegedly violating the constitution by appointing a minister who had served jail time after trying to bribe Supreme Court officials. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Festivalgoers participate in the ‘Water Patk Day’, one of the Circuit Festival’s most iconic events, in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 13 August 2024. The Circuit is a massive LGTBIQ+ festival that takes place from 10 to18 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA Twin baby pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao play with cold noodles and boots, both made of ice, at the Everland theme park in Yongin, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2024. The twin pandas were born on 07 July 2023, marking the first time twin pandas were born in South Korea. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A wounded Ukrainian serviceman (L) walks to the memorial for the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv on August 14, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) A man dives into the sea from a rock in the harbour of Manarola in the Cinque Terre National Park, near La Spezia, Nortwestern Italy, on August 13, 2024. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997 with almost 4,000 hectares of land, 130 kilometres of hiking trails, 5 villages, 4,500 hectares of Marine Protected Area and 4,000 inhabitants, the Cinque Terre (Five Lands) welcomed four million visitors in 2023, an increase of one million from 2022. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) A jogger runs past a hose watering the grass on a hot day in central Berlin, Germany, 14 August 2024. Temperatures in Germany reached a record high of 36.5 degrees Celsius on 13 August, making it the hottest day of the year so far, according to German Weather Service (DWD) data. Germany, as other parts of Europe, goes through a spell of hot weather with temperatures reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius in the German capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Crosses are seen on a fence near the Basilique Notre Dame du Rosaire during the Assumption pilgrimage in Lourdes, southern France, on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) Olympic gold medallist, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who won the men’s 200m athletics event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, holds his gold medal as he arrives on an open bus at the Botswana national Stadium during a welcoming ceremony in Gaborone on 13 August 2024. Botswana gave a rapturous welcome to Letsile Tebogo on Tuesday as the sprinter returned home with the southern African country’s first ever Olympic gold medal. Families with children, elderly people and young supporters waved Botswana’s sky blue, white and black national flag as the Olympic team landed back in the capital Gaborone. Hundreds of supporters had gathered at the small airport, benefiting from an impromptu half-day holiday declared by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to celebrate Tebogo’s success. (Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP) US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House Creator Economy Conference, in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House on August 14, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) Supporters of NGO Sea Shepherd’s founder Paul Watson demonstrate in front of Danish Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, 14 August 2024. Paul Watson was arrested by Danish police upon arrival in Nuuk, Greenland, onboard the M/Y John Paul DeJoria. Danish authorities claim that the arrest was made due to an international arrest warrant issued by Japan, related to his anti-whaling campaigns in the Antarctic more than a decade ago. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET Activists of Students Against Discrimination movement protest as part of the so-called ‘Resistance Week’ road march at the Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 13 August 2024. Students protested and observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent unrest events in the country. The protesters also called for implementing their demands, including the formation of a special tribunal for the trial of all those responsible including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her team. Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on 08 August 2024 after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and fled the country on 05 August 2024 amid the student-led mass uprising over the government’s job quota system. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM A labourer carries roosters to a poultry shop in Dhaka on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) Tourists enjoy the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Santa Cruz province, Argentina, on August 13, 2024. (Photo by Walter Diaz / AFP) An Afghan boys carries the Palestenian flag past the building of former US embassy during the third anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the Afghan government in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August 2024. The Taliban seized control of Kabul on 15 August 2021, following the collapse of the US-backed government amidst the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Despite their consolidation of power and claims of improved security, the Taliban government remains unrecognized internationally, facing criticism for severe restrictions on women and a worsening humanitarian crisis affecting 23.7 million Afghans in need of assistance. Picure: EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 13 August 2024