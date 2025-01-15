24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Six-year-old Nehara Harrinarain (front) and her Grade One classmates at Curro Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort, 15 January 2025, are seen at the start of the academic year. Nehara says she’d like to be a doctor when she grows up. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

French skipper Charlie Dalin sails his Imoca 60 monohull “Macif” prior to cross the finish line to win the 10th edition of the Vendee Globe around the world monohull solo sailing race, off the coast of Les Sables-d’Olonne, western France, on January 14, 2025. (Photo by Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP) Smoke from the Eaton Fire lingers above the mountains of the Angeles National Forest north of Altadena, California, on January 13, 2025. Firefighters were battling massive wildfires on January 13 that have ravaged Los Angeles and killed at least 24 people, with officials warning of incoming dangerous winds that could whip up the blazes further. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) Yaroslava Sukach, 77, a local resident whose house was destroyed stands next to a crater following a missile strike on the village of Sknyliv, some 60km from Lviv, on January 15, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv said on January 15, ramping up a months-long bombing campaign at a precarious moment of the war for Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force said Russia had deployed 43 cruise and ballistic missiles and 74 attack drones in the overnight barrage that appeared to have targeted sites mainly in western Ukraine. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP) Kliptown Primary School children carry furniture from their preious asbestos classrooms at Eldorado in Soweto, 15 January 2025, on the first day of school. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen MEC of Education and Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane briefs media after his walkabout at Braamfischerville Primary School in Soweto, 15 January 2025, on the first day of school. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen People walk near a pile of snow in front of the Moscow Kremlin on Red Square during rainy weather in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2025. In January 2025, abnormally warm spring weather came to Central Russia; according to forecasters, snow will completely melt in some areas of the capital in the near future. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, reported that April weather with air temperatures up to +5 degrees Celsius will be recorded in Moscow at least until this week. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY Larry the Downing Street cat roams after the British Prime Minister’s departure for Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in London, Britain, 15 January 2025. Larry the cat is cared for by Downing Street staff and has seen the premierships of six prime ministers of the United Kingdom since moving to Downing Street in 2011. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Israeli security officers oversee the removal of a part of a missile fired from Yemen a day earlier, which has become lodged on the roof of a house in the Israeli village of Mevo Beitar west of Jerusalem on January 14, 2025. Israel’s military said early on January 14 it had tried several times to shoot down a missile fired from Yemen which sent sirens blaring across the centre of the country. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) A woman and child look on at volcanic ash rising into the air during the eruption of Mount Ibu, as seen from Duono Village in West Halmahera, North Maluku province, on January 15, 2025. (Photo by AZZAM / AFP) Sadhvis or Hindu holy women take part in a mass bathing ritual in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Shahi Snan or ‘royal bath’, to mark the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on January 14, 2025. Vast crowds of Hindu pilgrims in India bathed in sacred waters as the Kumbh Mela festival opened on January 13, with organisers expecting 400 million people — the world’s largest gathering of humanity — to assemble over six weeks. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Border security force (BSF) camel mounted soldiers take part in rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi on January 15, 2025. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP) Six-year-olds Rea Mesefo (right) and Zinathi Tsenene sing a song in class on their first day of Grade One at Curro Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort, 15 January 2025. Rea says he’d like to be a paediatrician when he grows up, and Zinathi would like to be a doctor. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Six-year-old Makabongwe Mandonsela (left) and seven-year-old Bryson Pelser sing a song in class on their first day of Grade One at Curro Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort, 15 January 2025. Makabongwe says she’d like to be a doctor when she grows up, and Bryson says he doesn’t know yet. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen This aerial photo taken on January 14, 2025 shows bullet trains parked at a station in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Lunar New Year of Snake in Nanjing, eastern China’s Jiangsu province. (Photo by AFP) People walk their dogs during snowfall at the City Park in Varosliget in Budapest, Hungary, 15 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robert Hegedus Afghan people stand in front of their shelter amidst a drop in temperatures at a camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 January 2025. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that nearly 23 million people, almost half of the country’s population, will require humanitarian assistance to survive in 2025, while humanitarian programs aim to target more than 16 million people focusing on food assistance, emergency shelter healthcare, including maternal and reproductive services. 