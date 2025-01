24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival ‘Jallikattu’ in Palamedu village, on the outskirts of Madurai on January 15, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Japanese horror writer, novelist, and YouTuber named Uketsu reacts during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 16 January 2025. Ubertsu, one of Japan’s most widely read authors, remains an enigmatic figure behind a white mask, and no one knows his true identity. His novel, Strange Pictures, sold over 1.2 million copies in Japan, and his works have been translated into French, English, and Spanish. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A young boy looks on at a locked padlock on old classroom doors at Kliptown Primary School in Soweto, 16 January 2025, after community members shutdown the school as the classrooms are allegedly no longer safe for occupation and the school’s toilets pose a health risk for learners. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen Images are projected onto the hemispherical ceiling of the Sound Dome during the press presentation of the visual artwork titled ‘The Mysterious City Park’ in the House of Music at Varosliget (City Park) in Budapest, Hungary, 15 January 2025. Functioning as a 360-degree panoramic screen, the dome-shaped chamber is provided with a state-of-the-art ambisonic sound system, with over 40 separate sound sources transforming motion pictures into an audiovisual experience. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT HEGEDUS South African driver Henk Lategan waits at the start, delayed due to foggy conditions, of Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally 2025, between Shubaytah and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on January 16, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) A person looks out over the remains of a burned down neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2025. According to the National Weather Service, much of Southern California is under an elevated fire risk, as the Santa Ana winds have returned and are predicted to affect the area. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has stated that the suspected death toll from the Los Angeles fires now stands at 25 as search and rescue teams, both local and abroad, search the affected fire areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN Mozambique President-elect Daniel Chapo (CR) and outgoing Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi (CL) look on during his inauguration at Independence Square in Maputo on January 15, 2025. Mozambique swore in Daniel Chapo as president on January 15, 2025 following months of post-election violence that an NGO says has killed more than 300 people. Vowing “to devote all my energies to defending, promoting and consolidating national unity”, Chapo, 48, extends his Frelimo party’s 50-year rule of the gas-rich African nation. Opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane claims that the October 2024 election was rigged. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP) Princess Stephanie of Monaco (C) poses with artists during a photocall for the opening of the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco on January 15, 2025. (Photo by Frederic DIDES / AFP) Nintendo character Mario is seen as an employee (L) walks past in the gaming section for Nintendo Switch products at a shop in Tokyo on January 16, 2025. Speculation over Nintendo’s new console, a successor to the wildly popular Switch, reached a fever pitch January 16 with specialist media predicting an imminent announcement from the Japanese gaming giant. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) This photographs taken on January 15, 2025, shows the Chapel of Sainte-Ursule de la Sorbonne, built as part of Cardinal Richelieu’s reconstruction project in the 17th century, at the Sorbonne University in the Latin Quarter of Paris. After 25 years of closure, the Sorbonne chapel, whose dome symbolises the prestigious university in Paris’s Latin Quarter and which houses the tomb of Cardinal de Richelieu, is to be restored so that it can be reopened to the public, Paris City Hall, the monument’s owner, announced on January 15, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the President of Angola Joao Lourenco during a state visit at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on January 16, 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) An Ecuadorian soldier stands guard next to the burning house used as a hideout by criminals during a joint armed forces and national police operation in Duran, Guayaquil, Ecuador on 15 January 2025. (Photo by MARCOS PIN / AFP) Divers perform an underwater dragon dance during a special seasonal performance to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, falls on 29 January 2025, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK People take pictures in front of red lanterns hanging on trees for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Snake at a park in Beijing on January 16, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 36 from the Kennedy Space Center on its maiden flight, at Cape Canaveral, Florida on January 16, 2025. Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched its massive New Glenn rocket for the first time early Thursday January 16, a livestream of the blastoff showed. The rocket, whose inaugural mission had been delayed by several years, and which is seen as critical to Blue Origin’s efforts to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, blasted of at 2:03 am (0703 GMT) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in the US state of Florida, a webcast showed. 