48 hours in pictures, 19 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

epaselect epa11835147 A man jumps over a bonfire during Fiesta ‘Matxa’ to commemorate Sant Antoni, patron of animals, at Vilanova d’Alcolea in Castellon, Spain, 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDREU ESTEBAN

Johannesburg Archbishop Buti Tlhagale concludes the blessing of the Statue of Our Lady at the Mother of Mercy Shrine in Magaliesburg, on January 18, 2025 during the Blessing of the Statue of Our Lady and the Stations of the Cross ceremony. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Christian Orthodox believers swim to retrieve a cross from the cold waters of the River Danube in Belgrade on January 19, 2025, as part of Orthodox Epiphany celebrations. (Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP) People watch as participants fly kites during the Qatar Kite Festival in Doha on January 18, 2025. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) Greyhounds race in a championship during the Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival at Sabkhat Marmi south of Doha on January 18, 2025. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) Pro-abortion activists gather at Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower before the 'March for Life' demonstration in Paris, France, 19 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Internally displaced Palestinians inspect the rubble of the building where late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was reportedly killed, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 January 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Linden resident Sicelo Gininza with his Christmas-decorated trolley along Milner Avenenue near East Town in Johannesburg, 18 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen People watch a live stream on big screen that reports on the release of three Israeli female hostages, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross in hostages square, outside of the Kirya military base, as the ceasefire in Gaza comes into effect, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 January 2025. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN An aerial view taken with a drone shows fog hovering around the Galyateto ski resort in Matraszentistvan, Hungary, 19 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 19 January 2025. Timkat is the Ethiopian epiphany festival that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan, celebrated by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church all over the country and has been inscribed in 2019 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Picture: EPA-EFE/MINASSE WONDU HAILU Kwaito legend Victor Bogopanei, aka Doc Shebeleza's coffin at the Old Apostolic Church in Randburg in Johannesburg, 18 December 2025,before his body is taken to its final resting place at West Park cemetery. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen A man speaks in a megaphone during a protest march in Brussels, Belgium, 19 January 2025. The Surge movement organized the march to protest climate change, war, genocide, and fascism. Picture: EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI People enjoy the Barra de Guaratiba beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Tercio Teixeira/ AFP)