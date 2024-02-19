24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
This photograph taken on February 19, 2024, in central Paris, shows a board informing visitors that the Eiffel Tower, viewed in the background, is closed as staff go on strike, over the financial management of the monument by the city, closing the monument to the public during the second week of the French school holidays. Unions of the operating company of the Eiffel Tower, the CGT and Force Ouvriere say the city, which owns 99 percent of the tower, has underestimated costs and overestimated revenues, whilst also hinting to the threat of a strike during the Olympic Games, held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Kiran RIDLEY / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz arrives for the 2024 People’s Choice awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, February 18, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)
Supporter Joan Schuermeyer, 82, wears a sticker before Republican US presidential candidate Nikki Haley participates in a campaign bus tour event at the Sun City Carolina Lakes retirement community in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA, 18 February 2024. Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is running against former US President Donald Trump in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary 24 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
A glacial cave in the Morteratsch glacier, in Pontresina, Switzerland, 18 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Orlando East residents walk along Mpumelelo and Ben Naude Streets in Soweto, 19 February 2024, which is currently flooded with clean drinking water from a burst pipe. Residents indicated that when they woke up this morning their street was flooded. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
An aerial view shows people walking past plum blossoms in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on February 19, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
General view of Schubart Park on February 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Schubart Park was a South African state-sponsored mass housing project, initiated by the Nationalist government (1948 – 1994) and the city council of Pretoria. In 2012, the constitutional court ordered the Metro to refurbish the buildings and reinstate the evicted residents. Ten years on, dogged by legal disputes, plans for refurbishments, and continuous delays, the buildings remain abandoned (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
People participate in the second day of activities of the Volarte Festival of giant kites, at the Intermunicipal Park of San Andres Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, 18 February 2024. The sky was filled with paper and fabric birds during the 2024 Volarte Festival, where kites of more than 15 meters long or more than 50 meters in length were presented. Picture: EPA-EFE/Hilda Ríos
People take part in the opposition march “For our democracy” called by various organizations to demand a “free vote” in the upcoming June 2 presidential election, at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on February 18, 2024. Thousands of demonstrators denounced an attempt by president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to orchestrate a “state election” that favours the leftist ruling party’s candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who leads the race with more than 60 per cent support, according to various polls. (Photo by VICTOR MENDIOLA / AFP)
A man holds his umbrella whilst walking past the Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar on February 19, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
A farmer prepares water pumps to irrigate rice fields amid dry weather, in Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 19 February 2024. According to Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, national rice stocks experienced a reduction due to extreme weather which caused a decrease in farmers’ production. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
A Congolese soldier is tossed in the air by demonstrators gathering to denounce the international community’s silence in the face of the perpetual crisis in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and to show their support for the Congolese army and the pro-government militia Wazalendo, in Goma, on February 19, 2024. Fighting has flared in recent days around the town of Sake, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Goma, between M23 rebels — which Kinshasa says are backed by Kigali — and Congolese government forces. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo / AFP)
An Iranian man walks past a billboard hanging on a building at Palestine Square depicting Iranian missiles with a message in Persian and Hebrew directed at Israel reading, ‘We are stronger and more motivated than ever. Are you ready for 2 million refugees?’, in Tehran, Iran, 19 February 2024. Tension between Iran and Israel has increased since 07 October 2023 when the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Afghan burqa-clad woman carrying an umbrella walks along a pavement during snowfall in Fayzabad, Badakhshan province on February 19, 2024. (Photo by OMER ABRAR / AFP)
