24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

This photograph taken on February 19, 2024, in central Paris, shows a board informing visitors that the Eiffel Tower, viewed in the background, is closed as staff go on strike, over the financial management of the monument by the city, closing the monument to the public during the second week of the French school holidays. Unions of the operating company of the Eiffel Tower, the CGT and Force Ouvriere say the city, which owns 99 percent of the tower, has underestimated costs and overestimated revenues, whilst also hinting to the threat of a strike during the Olympic Games, held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Kiran RIDLEY / AFP)